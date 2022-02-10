HEUVELTON — The Heuvelton boys basketball team led by 30 points after the first quarter and cruised to an 84-33 win over Norwood-Norfolk in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday night.
Jed Crayford led the Bulldogs (17-2 overall, 13-1 conference) with 23 points. Tristan Lovely scored 16 points and Cole Rickett added 15.
Matt Richards led the Flyers (2-15, 2-10) with 12 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 93, HAMMOND 50
Kale Harper scored 34 points to send the Cougars (8-12, 6-8) past Hammond in a West Division game at Russell.
Andrew Franklin scored 16 points and Dylan Wood added 11 for the Cougars.
Terin Rosenbarker led Hammond (1-18, 1-12) with 14 points. Kameron Toland scored 13 points and Kennon Gardner added 10.
HERMON-DEKALB 64, LISBON 39
Jacob Spencer finished with 23 points as the Demons (11-7, 8-5) beat Lisbon in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Adam Lynch and Andrew Matthews both scored 10 points for the Demons.
Storm Walker led Lisbon (10-10, 7-6) with 10 points.
HARRISVILLE 70, MORRISTOWN 42
Tanner Sullivan scored 22 points to send the Pirates (13-5, 12-1) past Morristown in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan scored 14 points and Tucker Kelly added 11 for Harrisville. Aaron Woodcock led Morristown (5-11, 4-10) with 17 points and Tristin Simmons tossed in 10.
CHATEAUGAY 57, COLTON-PIERREPONT 42
Walker Martin picked up 20 points as Chateaugay (19-1, 13-0) defeated the Colts in an East Division game in Colton.
Jake Johnston tossed in 16 points for Chateaugay.
Harlee Besio led the Colts (8-11, 7-7) with 13 points. Eric Friedel and Michael Schwartfigure both added 11.
St. Lawrence 82, St. REGIS FALLS 36
Tommy Storrin led the Larries (10-8, 7-5) with 18 points in an East Division win over St. Regis Falls at Brasher Falls.
Dylon Bissonette and Jayden Ashley both scored 14 points for St. Lawrence Central and Xavier Shattuck added 11.
Derek Prevost scored 17 points for the Saints (2-14).
LAFARGEVILLE 59, ALEXANDRIA 41
Nate Wyatt posted a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Red Knights topped the Purple Ghosts in a nonleague game among Frontier League teams at LaFargeville.
Addison Waterman added 12 points for LaFargeville (5-12). Brock Hunter netted 23 points to lead Alexandria (0-17).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 77, MORRISTOWN 20
Rylin McAllister supplied 20 points as Heuvelton (15-4, 10-2) defeated the Green Rockets (3-15, 0-11) in an NAC West Division game at Morristown.
Bella Doyle scored 19 points and Katie Cunningham added 12 for Heuvelton.
HAMMOND 68, EDWARDS-KNOX 31
Ava Howie tallied 22 points for the Red Devils (13-1, 11-0) in a West Division win over Edwards-Knox in Hammond.
Landree Kenyon added 14 points for Hammond.
Camryn Huckle led the Cougars (4-11, 4-7) with nine points.
MALONE 41, OFA 38
Chloe LaBelle supplied 13 points to send Malone (6-9, 5-7) past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven scored 16 points for OFA (4-10, 3-7).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 61, SOUTH LEWIS 17
Delaney Wiley registered 18 points as the top-seeded Vikings downed the No. 4 Falcons (2-14) in a FL “C” Division semifinal at Clayton.
Abigail McCarthy and Jenna Pavlot each chipped in 11 points for Thousand Islands (15-3), which plays Beaver River in the “C” final at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.