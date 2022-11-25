Watertown Elks shoot contest set for Nov. 26

Basketball

ST. REGIS FALLS — Sebastien Laughing scored 18 points, with nine coming on 3-point shots, to lead the Salmon River boys basketball team to a 53-52 victory over Brushton-Moira in the opening game of the Brady Frazier Tournament in St. Regis Falls.

The Shamrocks will face Parishville-Hopkinton in the championship game at 2 p.m. today and Brushton-Moira will meet St. Regis Falls in the consolation game at 12:30 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.