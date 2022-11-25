ST. REGIS FALLS — Sebastien Laughing scored 18 points, with nine coming on 3-point shots, to lead the Salmon River boys basketball team to a 53-52 victory over Brushton-Moira in the opening game of the Brady Frazier Tournament in St. Regis Falls.
The Shamrocks will face Parishville-Hopkinton in the championship game at 2 p.m. today and Brushton-Moira will meet St. Regis Falls in the consolation game at 12:30 p.m.
Landon David scored 12 points for Salmon River and Edward Jacobs added 10.
Kasey Martin led the Panthers with 11 points and Sage Sauve added 10.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 35, ST. REGIS FALLS 27
Jake Johnson supplied 18 points for Parishville-Hopkinton, which beat host St. Regis Falls in the other semifinal, which was also a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game.
Caylob Boykin scored 11 points for the Saints and Luke Chapman grabbed 26 rebounds.
LAFARGEVILLE 45, ALEXANDRIA 25
Nate Wyatt struck for 27 points and was credited with 10 steals as the Red Knights pulled away to a victory over the Purple Ghosts in the LaFargeville Thanksgiving Tournament in LaFargeville.
LaFargeville (1-0) advanced to play Belleville Henderson in the final at 5:30 p.m. today.
Jefferson Smith added nine points for LaFargeville.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 58, HERMON-DEKALB 39
Jacob Fargo netted 23 points as the Panthers beat the Green Demons in the opening round of the LaFargeville tournament.
Brandon Dodge and Peyton Bellinger each scored 13 points for Belleville Henderson (1-0).
HEUVELTON 45, BEEKMANTOWN 24
Rylin McAllister supplied 14 points for Heuvelton in a win over Section 7’s Beekmantown in a semifinal of the Saranac Central Tournament.
Heuvelton will play either Saranac or Northeastern Clinton in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. today.
Raya McGaw added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Payton Parliament scored 15 points for Beekmantown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.