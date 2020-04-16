With basketball season officially over, the New York State Sportswriters Association began wrapping up the 2019-20 season with its small school All-State team, released Thursday afternoon.
For first teamers, Aidan Macaulay (Class B) and Isaiah Wilson (Class D), the award is another to add to the trophy shelf. In Wilson’s case, it’s the last of his high school career.
The Lyme senior couldn’t achieve his ultimate goal of repeating as sectional champion, but still finished his high school career with more than 2,000 career points, putting him within the top 10 of Section 3’s all-time boys basketball scoring leaders.
In the fall he’ll attend St. John Fisher to continue his basketball career, and while playing college ball is the dream for any high school player, for Wilson, achieving success in a Lyme jersey like his brothers, father, cousins and uncles before him, has been the true goal.
“I’ve always wanted to play college basketball, but to be honest, when I was younger, I was always looking forward to playing varsity,” Wilson said. “Because my brother, when I was really young, they’ve been my role models all the way through, but that’s who I was watching, those two playing for my dad. And then after that, it was my cousin Troy. I always thought that it was really cool to be playing varsity because it was really cool, and I wanted to be just as good as them.”
Wilson never truly expected to earn All-State first team recognition, let alone twice. Despite dealing with multiple injuries in 2020 that often hindered his performance, Wilson still managed to average 21.8 points per game for Lyme.
“Yeah, it was definitely frustrating because there would be games where I would go to take off for a layup or something and just wouldn’t get that normal lift that I would usually get,” Wilson said. “Even in practice, we had a lot of new additions (to the team), so I wanted to be able to practice every practice with them and get that chemistry down with them. It was just frustrating that I would have to sit out so many practices.”
Lowville’s Aidan Macaulay is the only other Frontier League player to be named to an All-State first team. The Red Raiders’ point guard was named the Times 2020 boys basketball All-North MVP earlier this month.
He averaged 15.7 points per game for a Lowville team that won its second consecutive Section 3 Class B title. In the championship game against Solvay, Macaulay finished with 24 points to lead the Red Raiders in scoring.
Lowville finished the season with a 22-1 record and ranked as the No. 1 Class B team in the state. Its only loss came to Albany Academy a nationally ranked prep school filled with Division 1 talent.
Despite losing 69-44, the Red Raiders trailed by only two at the half. To Macaulay, the game was one of the most telling of the season.
“For one, that was the biggest test by far that we faced this season, that was a crazy environment and that team is insane, they have all of their guys going D-1,” Macaulay said. “I think that not only was it challenging for us and shaped what our season was going to become after that, but also I think it really represented how far Lowville basketball has come. You can’t tell me any team like that would want to play Lowville in the past, there’s no way they would come down to play us.”
With the departure of starters Chad Bach and Brett Myers, Aidan Macaulay could play an even larger role for the Red Raiders in the 2020-21 season.
