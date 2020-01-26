OGDENSBURG — Top-ranked Lowville trailed after halftime and the third quarter but turned up its defense in the final eight minutes to defeat Ogdensburg Free Academy 61-57 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game between state-ranked teams.
Lowville, ranked first in the state in Class B, swept the two-game series with OFA, ranked 15th.
The Red Raiders (13-1 overall) fell behind the Blue Devils 35-32 at halftime and 52-51 entering the fourth quarter. But Lowville kept OFA scoreless for the first four-and-half minutes of the quarter and held on for the victory. Chad Bach delivered a key steal and block in the game’s final seconds after OFA had tied the game 59-59.
Aidan Zehr scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for Lowville. Aidan Macaulay supplied 16, Bach finished with 12 and Gavin Macaulay scored 10. Bach also grabbed 10 rebounds.
MeSean Johnson led OFA’s scoring with 18 points. Trent Sargent added 14 points, Jackson Jones scored 12 and Connor Griffith had 10 for the Blue Devils (9-5).
HARRISVILLE 64, COPENHAGEN 42
Jadon Sullivan scored 24 points and Adam Szlamcynski finished with 22 as Harrisville (13-3) defeated Copenhagen in a nonleague game at Jefferson Community College.
For Copenhagen (11-3), Lucas Graves and Keegan Morrow each scored 12 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 100, POLAND 32
The Patriots piled it on with Ryan Martin scoring 20 points and Nolan Baker scoring 19 for Sackets Harbor in a nonleague win at Poland.
Tyler Green had two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Dominick Sprague and Mason Mendelson had 11 and 10, respectively, for the Patriots (8-6, 6-6).
Garrett Rankins finished with 13 points for Poland (0-12).
SANDY CREEK 54, REMSEN 43
Taylib Kimball scored 18 points as the Comets topped the Rams in nonleague play at Sandy Creek.
Adam Hilton scored 10 points for Sandy Creek (3-10).
BEAVER RIVER 84, CARTHAGE 62
Lincoln Becker struck for 27 points as Beaver River roared to a 54-28 halftime lead en route to a Frontier League crossover victory over Carthage in Beaver Falls.
Bryan Ardison contributed 16 points, Zachary Mast added 12 points, Dylan Williams had 11 and Sam Bush 10 for Beaver River (12-4, 10-3). Bush added 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Mast posted nine assists and five steals.
Zion Tevaga scored 18 points for Carthage (5-8, 2-5). Elijah Whitfield finished with 15 and Josh Demko 10.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 65, POTSDAM 55
Cole Perretta posted 26 points to lead Norwood-Norfolk past Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference divisional crossover match in Norwood.
Luke Allen and Nick Burke scored 15 and 10 points respectively for the Flyers (10-4, 5-4). For Potsdam (0-14, 0-10), Noah Dominy had a game-high 27 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 52, EDWARDS-KNOX 46 (OT)
Allison Best had a team-high 13 points to lead Copenhagen to a non league overtime win over Edwards-Knox in Copenhagen, avenging last season’s state regional round loss to the Cougars.
Best had five rebounds to go along with her 13 points while Raegan Dalrymple contributed nine points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Knights (10-2, 9-0).
BEAVER RIVER 45, MORRISTOWN 34
Brenna Mast had a team-high 16 points for Beaver River in its non league victory at Morristown.
Brynn Rice followed with 12 points for Beaver River (3-10, 2-9).
Carly Piercey recorded 10 points for Morristown (3-11, 0-7).
FULTON 50, CARTHAGE 20
Patricia Vanlue led Carthage in scoring with seven points, but the Comets fell in a nonleague game in Fulton.
Vanlue picked up 11 rebounds as well while teammate Kiannah Ward had 10 rebounds for Carthage (1-12, 1-6).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 44, POTSDAM 41
Kylee Kellison recorded 18 points to lead the Flyers past the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference interdivision game in Norwood.
Norwood-Norfolk (8-5, 8-1) finished with six 3-pointers.
For Potsdam (3-11, 0-9), Luca Pecora and Julia Basford each had 12 points.
