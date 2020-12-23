High school basketball
LOWVILLE — Lowville senior boys basketball players Aidan and Gavin Macaulay announced that they will play at St. Lawrence University next season in a social media announcement made Wednesday.
The duo made the announcement via Instagram made Wednesday afternoon. Aidan is the reigning Times All-North boys basketball Most Valuable Player for the Frontier League and a First Team player for small schools in state Class B. Gavin was a member of the Times All-North honorable mention team last season.
The duo was responsible for Lowville making the 2020 Section 3 Class B tournament, but COVID-19 stopped the Red Raiders’ title run. The start of the 2020-21 season is on hold because basketball is a high-risk sport with no timetable on the possible start of the season.
