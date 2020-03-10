POTSDAM — Averill Park put together dominating performance Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
The Section 2 champions took charge early and cruised past Malone 73-28 in the opening round of the state Class A girls basketball playoffs.
The win by the Warriors (17-6 overall) advances them to the quarterfinals Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
Meanwhile in state Class B games at Saratoga High School, the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys and Canton girls saw their respective seasons come to a close with losses to Section 2 opponents. In the doubleheader opener, Schalmont posted a 75-63 win over OFA, while Mechanicville won the nightcap, 58-44 over Canton.
AVERILL PARK 73, MALONE 28
Averill Park built a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to the playoff win. Malone managed to cut its deficit to nine points, 18-9, at the end of the opening eight minutes, but that’s as close as the Huskies would get the remainder of the game.
Averill Park scored the first seven points of the second quarter on its way to a 44-17 halftime lead.
It got even worse for Malone in the third quarter, as the Warriors limited the Section 10 champs to just four points in the period, while tossing in 22 points for an insurmountable 66-21 lead.
Averill Park dominated in the rebounding department, as well, securing a multitude of defensive grabs that ignited the Warriors’ running game. Even when the Huskies slowed down the Averill Park running attack and forced the Warriors to use a half-court set, precision passes over the top of the Malone defense led to some very easy buckets for the taller Averill Park squad.
Senior forward Kelsey Wood, one of the tallest of the Warriors, led the team with 17 points, while junior Anna Jankovie and sophomore Amelia Wood struck for 11 points each.
Junior Madison Ansari scored 17 points to lead Malone. Senior Leah Gallagher, who entered the contest averaging a double-double for the season, was limited to just four points and eight rebounds.
MECHANICVILLE 58, CANTON 43
Emily Wentworth finished with 14 points to lead Canton (21-4) in a first-round Class B loss to Section 2’s Mechanicville in Saratoga Springs.
Sarah Sieminski scored nine points for Canton and Lexi Huiatt added eight.
Charli Goverski scored 21 points for Mechanicville (17-6) and Jada Brown tossed in 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCHALMONT 75, OFA 63
Section 2’s Schalmont (18-6) outscored Ogdensburg Free Academy 24-12 in the second quarter to pull ahead and went on to win a state Class B first-round game at Saratoga Springs High School.
OFA (20-5) led 16-14 after the first quarter. Jackson Jones scored 24 points for the Blue Devils and Trent Sargent added 19.
Shane O’Dell powered Schalmont with 37 points. Tyler Pepicelli scored 12 and Trent Randle added 10.
