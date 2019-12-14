MASSENA — Chris McGregor scored 24 points as Massena defeated Carthage 73-36 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
Zach LaBarge and Ryan Herrick both scored 12 points for Massena (3-3 overall).
Elijah Whitfield led Carthage (1-2) with 11 points.
ALBANY ACADEMY 69, LOWVILLE 44
Andre Jackson scored 18 points and Marion Campbell contributed 15 points to pace the Cadets (3-0) past the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown.
Aidan Zehr scored a game-high 27 points — all on 3-pointers — to pace Lowville (2-1).
WESTHILL 55, GENERAL BROWN 42
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown scored 12 points in General Brown’s nonleague loss to Westhill at Jefferson Community College.
Cory Smith added 10 points for the Lions (3-1). Kacy Lennox grabbed seven rebounds.
SACKETS HARBOR 50, MATER DEI ACADEMY 45
Tyler Green’s 25 points powered the Patriots to a nonleague victory over the Saints at Cazenovia College.
Ryan Martin added nine points for Sackets Harbor (2-2).
Rok Urankar collected 21 points for Mater Dei Academy, previously known as Blessed Virgin Mary.
CHATEAUGAY 70, MADRID-WADDINGTON 61
Jonah McDonald supplied 39 points as Chateaugay (3-0) defeated the Yellowjackets in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.
Walker Martin scored 17 points and Jed McDonald added 14 for Chateaugay.
Trent Lashua led Madrid-Waddington (4-2, 2-1) with 18 points. Brennan Harmer scored 17 points and Drew Harmer added 12.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 61, POTSDAM 51
Luke Allen scored 23 points to lead Norwood-Norfolk (3-1) in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Cole Perretta added 17 points for the Flyers. Noah Dominy led Potsdam (0-5) with 29 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 52, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 40
The Bulldogs (6-1) built an early 22-0 lead and defeated Northern Adirondack in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Bella Doyle and Rayna Cameron both scored 14 points for Heuvelton. Kira LaBarge scored 16 for Northern Adirondack.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 39, THOUSAND ISLANDS 25
Jaelynn led the Yellowjackets (4-1) with 12 points in a win over Thousand Islands in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Kennady Amo scored 11 points for Thousand Islands (1-1) and Delaney Wiley scored 10.
CANTON 46, SARANAC 38
Canton (3-0) fell behind 12-2 after one quarter but rallied to defeat Saranac Central in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Katie Chisholm led Canton with 16 points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 38, SALMON RIVER 34
Kaitlyn Arcadi paced the Saints (4-1) with 16 points in a win over Salmon River in the championship game of the Heather Prevost Memorial Tournament championship game.
Rhea Work added 10 points for St. Regis Falls.
Lindsay Martin and Kamea Thomas both scored 11 for Salmon River (2-5).
TUPPER LAKE 26, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 25
Cadance Tyo scored 13 points as Tupper Lake (1-6) edged Parishville-Hopkinton in the consolation game of the St. Regis Falls Tournament.
Nevaeh Phillips scored eight points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.