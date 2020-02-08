COPENHAGEN — Keegan Morrow needed just 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career Saturday and by the time the first quarter came to a close, he had done it. The senior drained five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game to reach the milestone, and went on to finish with a team-high 20 points as Copenhagen defeated Belleville Henderson, 63-42, in a boys basketball Frontier League “D” Division game.
Morrow finished with six total threes, Cody Powis added 12 points for the Golden Knights (14-3 overall, 13-2 league). Tucker Carroll and Lucas Graves each scored 11 points for Copenhagen, which led 36-20 at halftime.
Kyle Moyer led the scoring for the Panthers (5-12, 5-11) with 12 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 63, LAFARGEVILLE 53
Tyler Green scored 26 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Sackets Harbor outlasted LaFargeville in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Ryan Martin scored 17 points and added four assists for the Patriots (12-6, 9-6). Mason Mendelson pulled down 12 rebounds to go with eight points and five assists.
Jarrett Beach and Wyatt Parliament accounted for all but three of LaFargeville’s points with 29 and 21 points, respectively, for the Red Knights (6-11, 5-10).
LYME 65, SANDY CREEK 29
Kyle Gaumes netted 15 points as the Indians downed the Comets in a “D” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Tyler Wilson chipped in 11 points for Lyme (16-1, 15-0).
Taylib Kimball posted 13 points for Sandy Creek (3-12, 3-10).
BEAVER RIVER 74, SOUTH JEFFERSON 61
Zach Mast hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to help Beaver River defeat South Jefferson in a Frontier League crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Mast also recorded nine assists while Bush finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Beaver River (13-6, 11-5). Tyler Stevenson finished with 20 points for the Spartans (4-14, 4-9) and Jackson Worden had 16.
GENERAL BROWN 75, SOUTH LEWIS 50
Tyler Fiske’s 17 points powered the Lions to a crossover victory over the Falcons in Turin.
Nick Lennox contributed 13 points for General Brown (15-3, 9-2).
Ian Anderson led all scorers with 18 points for South Lewis (8-11, 7-9).
MALONE 65, MASSENA 64 (OT)
Payton Poirier scored 29 points and delivered two key buckets, including the game-winning shot with 14 seconds left in overtime, to launch Malone to a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over Massena in Malone.
After Massena took a 57-55 lead in regulation, Poirier scored with three seconds left to force overtime. He then scored all eight of Malone’s points in overtime, including the winning shot from the right wing.
Aiden Decillis added 17 points and seven assists for the Huskies (13-5, 11-2).
Ethan Firnstein scored 20 points for Massena (8-11, 6-7) and Christopher McGregor supplied 18. Adam Peets scored 13.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 71, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 51
Luke Allen scored 19 points to lead a balanced offense in Norwood-Norfolk’s East Division victory at Norwood.
Nick Burke added 18 points for the Flyers (13-6, 7-5) and Ryan LaShomb scored 12 and Cole Perretta 11.
Logan Bassett led all scorers with 21 points for Brushton-Moira (11-6, 7-5). Justin Kennedy scored 15.
TUPPER LAKE 53, ST. REGIS FALLS 41
Eli Kulzer finished with 18 points as Tupper Lake defeated St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Skyler Pickering added 11 and Jacob Stradley scored 10 for the Lumberjacks (6-11, 3-9).
Derek Prevost scored 16 points for St. Regis Falls (2-13, 2-9). Dawson White scored 13.
INDIAN RIVER 52, CORTLAND 51
Bobby Alexander’s two-point basket as time expired in overtime helped the Warriors past the Purple Tigers in a nonleague game at Cortland.
Michael Garcia scored 21 points and Sammy Angelo added 14 points for Indian River (8-8).
Max Gambitta supplied 19 points for Cortland (5-12).
CARTHAGE 68, VVS 63
Elijah Whitfield struck for 37 points as Carthage outscored Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 20-12 in the final quarter to register the nonleague victory in Vernona.
Zion Tevaga added 11 points for the Comets (8-10), who trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters.
Bailey Janowski scored 24 points for VVS (11-6). Bryce Palmer added 15 and Phoenix Weydig 11.
WHITESBORO 67, WATERTOWN 41
Marlon Hinds-Ventour scored 19 points for Watertown in its nonleague loss to Section 3 Class A leader Whitesboro in Watertown.
Hinds-Ventour hit three of the Cyclones’ seven 3-pointers. AJ Carter added nine points for Watertown (10-9).
Nick Sardina led Whitesboro (17-0) with 15 points.
AUSABLE VALLEY 72, LISBON 54
Eli Douglas scored 20 points as Ausable Valley pulled away to a nonleague victory over Lisbon in Clintonville.
Carter Matzel added 17 points and Evan Snow scored 10 for the Patriots (10-5).
Kaiden Mussen scored 17 points for Lisbon (10-7). Alex Martin, Karter Jordan and Teagan Jordan each supplied 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 72, LAFARGEVILLE 35
Aubree Smykla notched 23 points as the Golden Knights topped the Red Knights (6-6) in Frontier League “D” Division play at LaFargeville.
Brooke Smykla added 15 points for Copenhagen (15-2, 14-0).
LYME 61, SANDY CREEK 34
Olivia Ososkalo made six steals to go with her 21 points for Lyme in its Frontier League “D” Division victory over Sandy Creek in Chaumont.
Franesca Wilson had 15 points and nine rebounds for Lyme (14-2, 13-2).
CJ Barney, Grace Skellington and Abby Lantry each scored six points for the Comets (11-6, 10-5).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 57, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 29
Kylee Kellison scored 21 points as Norwood-Norfolk pulled away in the second quarter for a Northern Athletic Conference East Division victory at Brushton.
Emma Schiavone added 19 points for the Flyers (13-5, 12-1).
Kennadey Hebert led Brushton-Moira (4-13, 4-9) with eight points.
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 44, CARTHAGE 27
Kiah Moser finished with team-high 15 points for Carthage (2-15) who lost to East Syracuse-Minoa in a nonleague game in Carthage. Moser’s points came on five 3-pointers.
POLAND 52, SOUTH LEWIS 19
Amanda Sweet logged 19 points as the Tornadoes beat the Falcons (3-15) in a nonleague game in Poland.
Erin Powers generated 10 points for Poland (13-4).
