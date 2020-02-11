NBC Watertown will broadcast all eight Frontier League finals games this week at Jefferson Community College.
The boys begin Wednesday with the “A” Division final at 6:30 p.m. followed by the “C” Division final at 8 p.m., and conclude on Thursday with the “D” Division final at 6:30 p.m., followed by the “B” Division final at 8 p.m.
The girls will begin on Friday with the “A” Division final at 6:30 p.m. and the “B” Division final at 8 p.m. and conclude on Saturday with the “D” Division final at noon and “C” Division final at 1:30 p.m.
The games will be live-streamed on nbcwatertown.com and on WVNC D2 45.2/24.2.
