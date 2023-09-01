State Federation tourney canceled

The New York State Federation announced Friday the cancellation of its annual boys and girls basketball tournaments, which traditionally are held the week after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments.

The NYSPHSAA issued a release on the cancellation and stated that the decision was made based on factors such as decreased attendance and interest and rising facility and tournament costs.

