The New York State Federation announced Friday the cancellation of its annual boys and girls basketball tournaments, which traditionally are held the week after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments.
The NYSPHSAA issued a release on the cancellation and stated that the decision was made based on factors such as decreased attendance and interest and rising facility and tournament costs.
“It is certainly disappointing to have the Federation Basketball Tournament of Champions canceled,” said Federation Executive Secretary Jim Foster in the release, “however this topic has been discussed for over a year and all four associations had comprehensive discussions in an effort to continue to host the tournament.”
The State Federation is comprised of New York’s four high school athletic associations, the NYSPHSAA, the New York City Public Schools Athletic League, the Catholic High School Athletic Association and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association.
The Federation specifically cited decreased spectator interest and attendance, diminished interest in team and association participation, facility and tournament costs, variations in each association’s team selection for each class, and interest in allowing students to start spring sports seasons immediately following each association’s basketball championships.
The Federation tournament went on a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic. This past March, the NYSPHAA hosted the Federation Tournament, termed the Basketball Tournament of Champions, at three high schools in the Capital Region. The NYSPHAA released noted that “multiple association championship teams elected not to participate.”
The release also said that the Federation will continue to host championships in cross country, golf, swimming, indoor and outdoor track and field and wrestling.
The most recent north country participants in the Federation basketball tournament is the Malone girls, who played in 2008 after winning the NYSPHAA state crown. The South Jefferson girls played in Federations in 2004 and 2006 and the Immaculate Heart Central girls in 2002.
