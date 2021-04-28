OGDENSBURG — COVID-19 kept Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Trent Sargent from garnering more varsity basketball honors this past winter but it didn’t stop him from putting the finishing touches on an impressive high school career.
“It’s been weird. I’ve definitely been out of my routine,” said Sargent, who saw his third full season at the varsity level reduced to less than half its usual length at just 10 games. “Because the schools were closed, I didn’t have access to any gyms and even after school started back up in the fall, on the days where we have remote classes, if no one is in school, there can’t be any open gym.”
Along with coming up with a physical fitness routine fashioned by his cousin and personal trainer, Chris Sargent, the three-time All-Northern Athletic Conference selection managed to continue honing his basketball skills at a well-known outdoor venue in town, as well as the home gym of local businessman Steve LaRose.
“I was able to get out to the New York Avenue court here in Ogdensburg,” Sargent said. “Also, the LaRose family let me and my older brother (Cale) use their gym. I think more than anything, I’m grateful for that.”
With his father, Scott, and eldest uncle, Mike, having more than 70 years of combined high school basketball coaching experience, Sargent has been around the game of basketball and the various area courts and gyms where it’s played and practiced for the majority of his life.
“I can’t think of a time when I haven’t been involved with basketball in one way or another,” said the versatile 6-foot, 190-pound forward. “With my dad and my uncle being coaches, I was always hanging out in the gym at practice and going to games. I picked it up early and just always really enjoyed it.”
Sargent’s rise up the ranks of OFA’s all-time leaders began his sophomore season when he made Section 10 history.
“He was our sixth man as a sophomore and he still managed to be named Second Team All-Northern,” said coach Mark Henry, who was a four-year basketball standout during his high school years at Norwood-Norfolk and has served as Blue Devils’ head coach since 2010. “He’s the only boys basketball player in Section 10 ever to be All-NAC without being a starter.”
Following the success he enjoyed off the bench, Sargent continued his emergence as a team leader his junior year en route to being named First Team All-NAC. And, based on the numbers he put up in the 10 games that OFA was limited to due to COVID, he would have been a likely choice to repeat his First Team status. As a senior on what was an undefeated 2020-21 Blue Devils squad, Sargent became only the second player in program history to lead the team in scoring, with a 23.3 points per game average; rebounding, at 10.3 boards per outing; assists, with 5.4 per game; and steals, with 2.8 per night. Tom Wears is the only other OFA player to finish atop all four categories in a single season, doing so over the course of the 1999-2000 campaign.
“When I was a sophomore, I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team,” said Sargent, who played the final game of his high school career on March 30 on the road against Norwood-Norfolk. “I would come off the bench and give all my energy. I knew my role. As time progressed, I tried to be more of a leader and this year, it was about passing on the basketball tradition going here at OFA.”
“For a while we weren’t even sure that we would be playing basketball this year,” he added. “Our season only lasted four or five week but I was extremely happy and grateful that we were able to play as many games as we did.”
In what turned out to be an abbreviated three-year varsity career, Sargent wound up scoring more than 750 points. He also finished as the school’s all-time leading free throw shooter, connecting on 114 of his 130 career attempts for an 88 percent success rate. Sargent now stands as one of the program’s top producers from beyond the 3-point arc as well. His 132 3-pointers is sixth all-time and his 3-point field goal accuracy rate of 43 percent is second.
“I was on pace to score a thousand points for my career,” he said. “It is what it. Basically, everyone was in the same situation this winter. I wasn’t the only one that was affected.”
“It wasn’t something I worried about,” he added. “I just wanted to go out and play hard every night.”
As a team, the Blue Devils have put together three undefeated seasons against NAC and Section 10 playoff foes. No regular season or playoff championships were offered this winter but OFA had claimed the two previous NAC Central Division, Section 10 Class B and Overall Section 10 titles.
“Trent just knows how to win,” said Henry, noting the Blue Devils are 48-0 against league and playoff rivals over the past three seasons. “He’s hit more clutch shots than I can count and he is one of the harder workers that I have ever coached.”
“He’s been a gym rat since he was really young, but I know he spent a lot of time in the weight room to get ready for this season,” he added. “As weird as it was, we were all happy to be playing basketball. The seniors know how lucky they were to get in the season that we did and Trent definitely took advantage of the opportunity.”
Along with evolving into one of the all-time leading players in the rich basketball tradition at OFA, Sargent has consistently put the student in student-athlete. His sits third in his senior class with an overall GPA of 97.52 and has already earned numerous college credits. As the newly-elected president of the Class of 2021, his was able to use his position to lobby for the return of the high school sports seasons.
“As class president, I saw an opportunity to be a voice for change. I was able to speak to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators at one of their meetings where I spoke in favor of having high school sports after the state said it was up to each county to decide,” said Sargent, who has narrowed his choices for the next stage of his education to nearby St. Lawrence University in Canton or Cazenovia College in central New York, but was “leaning toward” attending SLU in the fall.
“I’ve had a great run with basketball,” he said. “It’s a big commitment playing college sports and continuing my education is important to me. It’s a big decision so I want to make sure I make the right one.”
