With practice pushed back to Nov. 18 this year, a whole week after they usually begin, teams have a short amount of time to prepare for the 2019-20 basketball season.
Many squads that normally would have played games by the end of November — some of them actual league games — will not start until the first week of December.
According to Indian River girls basketball coach, Jim Whitley, this is the latest start to a season in his 32 years of coaching.
For the Lyme boys basketball team, which is introducing a lot of new players, it feels like they’re more than a week behind.
“One of the things that we told these guys is that we are actually farther behind this year than last year,” coach Leo Wilson said. “The reason is that we have different personnel that aren’t used to the way we do things. They have to learn it and we have to get the chemistry to go with them and the guys that are here.”
A couple of football seasons have come real close to interfering with basketball. Lowville football — a team made up of many basketball players — concluded its season the Saturday before the start of practice. Carthage football is cutting it even closer, having made it past the state regional round.
The same goes for Gouverneur’s boys basketball team as the football squad advanced far into the state tournament.
Once again, several teams have shots at advancing deep into the state tournament.
A year ago, both the Lowville and Harrisville boys basketball teams reached their respective state championship games with Harrisville claiming the state Class D title for the first area boys state title since Sackets Harbor in 2012. Lowville, meanwhile, suffered an overtime loss by just a point to Glens Falls.
Meanwhile, the Edwards-Knox girls advanced to the Class D state final and the Canton girls made the state Class B final before both teams fell. South Jefferson advanced to the state semifinals before losing. The north country’s most recent girls state champion remains the Heuvelton girls team, which finished off a third straight state championship in 2017.
Here is a brief look at all the area teams:
FRONTIER LEAGUE
BOYS
“A” DIVISION
Watertown Cyclones (9-11, 3-4 record overall, league in 2018-19): Coach Jeff Britton will look to senior guards Ryan Peters and Marlon Hinds-Ventour as the key playmakers for the Cyclones this season. Watertown’s roster features nine seniors.
Carthage Comets (10-5, 6-2): Coach Jeff Ventiquattro and the Comets are the reigning Frontier League “A” Dvision champions but won’t have their biggest offensive weapon, Jaden Kennedy, for his senior season. Kennedy has moved out of state.
Indian River Warriors (6-14): Coach Tim Callahan and the Warriors are coming off of a down season after losing many of their primary point scorers prior to last season. In 2019 they’ll return Times All-North second teamer Sammy Angelo.
“B” DIVISION
Lowville Red Raiders (22-3, 10-0): Coach: Zach Shambo an the Red Raiders took their 2018-19 season all the way to the Class B state championship game in Binghamton. A large part of their roster is returning, primarily Aidan Macaulay, Gavin Macaulay, Chad Bach and Aiden Zehr.
General Brown Lions (20-4, 8-1): Coach Jim Covey saw the Lions graduate four of their five starters including Kyle Nichols and Carter Rosbrook. Covey will lean on De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown, Nick Lennox, Tyler Fiske and Cory Smith for production.
South Jefferson Spartans (8-10, 5-5): The Spartans have graduated Mitchell Scoville who was their lead scorer last season and on the Times All-North second team. Coach Kyle Baker has Jackson Worden, Tyler Stevenson and Ryan McLean among those returning.
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers (10-10, 2-6): For the first time in 40 years, someone other than Mike Delaney will be managing the bench for IHC. Anthony Burgess takes over as interim head coach and will be replaced by Jared Wilson next season. IHC boys basketball will start without last year’s top scorer, Jake Bombard, who transferred to Lyme for his senior year.
“C” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers (9-5, 7-3): Coach Lynn Petzoldt will rely on four seniors and four juniors for the Beavers’ 2019-2020 roster. Key returners are Zach Mast and Lincoln Becker.
South Lewis Falcons (4-8, 3-8): The Falcons graduated three seniors last year: Eli Durgan, John Molnar and Pavle Jovanic. Coach Ted McCall can count on returners Ian Anderson and Sam Arrigo.
Thousand Islands Vikings (9-12, 4-7): Coach Scott Lalonde and the Vikings return most of their roster, including Joey Melfi and Connor MacKay. Melfi was a Times All-North first team pick last season and is still only in his junior year. The Vikings have just two seniors on their roster.
“D” DIVISION
Lyme Indians (21-3, 8-1): The defending Section 3 Class D champions not only return Times All North MVP Isaiah Wilson, but coach Leo Wilson’s squad has added established standouts Kyle Gaumes and Jake Bombard, who each played for other Frontier League teams last year, to their roster for the 2019-20 season.
LaFargeville Red Knights (16-5, 13-0): Coach Jay Shimel and the Red Knights finished last season as the Frontier League “D” division runners-up, but have lost some key pieces. They won’t have Kyle Gaumes or Owen Parliament this season, but will return Wyatt Parliament and Jarrett Beach.
Sandy Creek Comets (5-10, 4-8): Coach Bill Fowler and the Comets return seven players but only two are seniors, Adam Hilton and Dillon McCarty. They also return junior Taylib Kimball.
Copenhagen Golden Knights (13-8, 7-5): Competing in a tough division, coach Logan Spaulding and the Golden Knights are poised to finish in the top half. They return leading scorers Keegan Morrow, Lucas Graves and Cody Powis.
Sackets Harbor Patriots (6-14, 5-7): The Patriots graduated four seniors, including one of their leading scorers, Jeffrey Fields. Coach Jeff Robbins returns three starting guards which should carry the team throughout the season.
Belleville Henderson Panthers (1-14, 1-10): In coach Mike Burdick’s fourth season, the Panthers are hoping to put together a winning record. They have three seniors in Ryan Green, Logan Simpson and Garrett Gehrke.
Alexandria Purple Ghosts (1-13, 0-10): In coach Mark Kaleel’s first season, the Purple Ghosts will lean on their six juniors — Joseph Burrows, Billy Delosh, Uriel Peguerra, Scott Diange, Brayden Youngs and Max Barnholdt — to help rebuild the program.
GIRLS
“A” DIVISION
Watertown Cyclones (8-10, 2-8): The Cyclones lost to the Indian River Warriors in the Frontier League “A” Division semifinals last season and this year coach David Clough and Watertown will be without leading scorer Abrianna Parson who graduated.
Carthage Comets (4-16, 3-7): Carthage is made up of mostly underclassmen with six sophomores and three freshmen. Coach Randi Smith, in her 18th season, will rely on some young players with last year’s two leading scorers graduated.
Indian River Warriors (15-6, 8-1): The biggest returner for the Warriors and coach Jim Whitley is Adrien LaMora, a Times All North first-teamer last season. With Nia Gray graduated, LaMora may take on more responsibilities in Whitley’s 24th season. Freshmen such as Lakaiya Butcher could also play a role.
South Jefferson Spartans (21-4, 10-0): Coach Michelle Whitley and the Spartans are the defending Section 3 Class B champions and coming off a trip to the state final four. The Spartans move up to the “A” Division for league play and return Jackie Piddock, the Times All-North MVP last season, but graduated Alyssa Stevenson.
“B” DIVISION
Lowville Red Raiders (10-4, 6-2): Sydney Brown, along with seniors Sara and Anna Wood will lead the Red Raiders, as coach Chris Riley and Lowville looks to win the Frontier League “B” Division and make it past the first round of sectionals.
General Brown Lions (2-8, 2-5): The Lions will have three seniors and three juniors along with six underclassmen to round out their varsity roster. They are led by first-year varsity coach, Lindsay Hanson.
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers (8-11, 2-6): Returning seniors McKenna Cooney and Mindy Rivera will lead the Cavaliers in Janelle Ferris’ first season coaching the team. They’ll have 11 players on their varsity roster.
“C” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers (4-9, 3-7): The Beavers will return four seniors — Cassidy Burns, Juleanna Duell, Allyson Lyndaker and Heather Puddington — and one freshman, Brenna Mast in coach Tracy Adams’ first year coaching the team. They also will have seven newcomers on the varsity roster.
South Lewis Falcons (4-15, 2-7): With no JV team this year, coach Dave Martin and the varsity Falcons will have 15 players, highlighted by five seniors: Chloe Hunziker, Zoey Hunziker, Kayla Peterson, Teisha Partridge, Kelanie Edick.
Thousand Islands Vikings (14-6, 9-1): Coach Pete Pettit and the Vikings return their leading scorer Kennady Amo for her junior season. She is one of five juniors that make up the eight-player team. The Vikings also will rely on Delaney Wiley and Madyson Bernhardt.
“D” DIVISION
Lyme Indians (12-9, 9-3): Coach Mark Wilson and the Indians will return Francesca Gamel and Olivia Ososkalo, who will lead Lyme this season as they compete for the “D” Division crown.
LaFargeville Red Knights (16-4, 8-3): The Red Knights were very senior heavy last season and coach Steve Hunter and LaFargeville will return only a few players from the team that made it to the Section 3 Class D semifinals last year.
Sandy Creek Comets (6-7, 2-5): The Comets were fairly young last season and coach Michelle Shirley returns some key scorers like Grace Skellington and Riley Dowlearn as Sandy Creek shifts from the “C” to “D” Division.
Copenhagen Golden Knights (22-2, 10-0): Coach Natalie Scott and the reigning Section 3 Class “D” champs will be without Times All-North first team selection Madison Freeman, who has graduated, but still return key players. Morgan Smith, Brooke Smykla and Raegan Dalrymple will try to lead the Golden Knights to another Section 3 title.
Sackets Harbor Patriots (5-12, 4-8): Despite losing players such as Haley Beach and Annika Menapace, coach Ryan Tastor and the Patriots will return a few players including Savannah Chiodi and Abigail Flint.
Belleville Henderson Panthers (2-15, 2-9): Coach Danielle Donie and the Panthers, in their second season ever, will have three seniors — Alexis Belligner, Jenna Canipe and Eden Vaughn. All are expected to play big roles this year.
Alexandria Purple Ghosts (3-14, 2-8): After breaking out last season, Lindsey Monica will most likely lead the Purple Ghosts in scoring again. Coach Justin West and Alexandria has four seniors on their roster.
NORTHERN CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Faith Fellowship Christian School Flames (7-1): The Flames captured their first NCAC championship in 25 years last season and return all five starters. Top players are senior Autumn Calkins-Condiff (15.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), junior Emily Widrick (11.6 ppg) and sophomore Elisa Gonzales (7.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS
CENTRAL DIVISION
OFA (23-2, 14-0): The Blue Devils were eliminated in the state Class B playoffs last year by Joe Girard III’s Glens Falls squad. This year’s team could be just as strong as last year, led by Central Division co-MVP MeSean Johnson, Jackson Jones, Connor Griffith, Harry Powers, Brogan LaRose, Trent Sargent and Tristan Lovely.
Canton (15-6, 11-3): Canton has to replace Declan Porter, who was the all-time leading scorer in Section 10 boys basketball history. Porter missed much of last season to injury, so the team is somewhat used to playing without him. Leading the way is Andy Downs, Josh Kennedy, Sam Fadden, Nate Pennyman and Connor House.
Malone (16-8, 10-4): The Huskies return only four players and coach Tim Lamay said the team is small and defense and rebounding could be challenging. He added the team has basketball experience and is quick with strong perimeter play. Key returnees include Keith Shafer, Payton Poirier, Jake Vansteenburg and Aiden Decillis.
Massena (10-12, 8-6): The Red Raiders have five seniors, five juniors and two sophomores. Team leaders are expected to be Chris McGregor, Adam Peets and Ethan Barney. Ryan Herrick and Hayden Amo are also key returnees. Zach LaBarge and 6-foot-8 Ethan Firntein also could play key roles.
St. Lawrence (12-9, 7-7): The Larries lost two standouts to graduation, 1000-point scorer Matthew Burg and Kolby Perkins. Returning players include Ethan Larock, Ansen Weegar, Steven Horner, Caeden Taylor, Sean Perry, Myles Bordeleau, Darien Knouse, Grant Taylor and Cash Feeley.
Potsdam (2-17, 2-10): The Sandstoners lost their top eight players from last year’s team. The team’s top players are expected to be Aidan Stickles, Noah Dominy and Will Roda.
Salmon River (7-14, 2-12): First-year coach Ron LaFrance features a solid cast of eight returning players, including seniors Clayton Jones and Cayden Sunday, sophomore Rarennenhawi “Hawi” Francis-Cook, along with juniors PJ Ghostlaw and Logan Lebehn.
Gouverneur (3-16, 1-11): The Wildcats are looking to improve on a tough season last year. Some of the players will join the team a bit late as they are still part of the football team that has gone deep into the state playoffs, including Brock Cox and Cayden Stowell.
EAST DIVISION
Madrid-Waddington (19-5, 12-0): The Yellowjackets return their top two scorers from last year, Brennan Harmer, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer, and Trent Lashua. They will have to lead an inexperience squad.
Brushton-Moira (15-8, 9-3): First-year coach Matt Mitchell, takes over after longtime Panthers coach Randy Todd II concluded his tenure at the end of last season. Two years ago, Mitchell was the head coach for the Brushton-Moira varsity girls team. the Panthers return three players in Eli Russell, Parker Bassett and Logan Bassett.
Chateaugay (17-6, 9-3): Six of coach Mike Martin’s previous seven Chateaugay squads have advanced to the semifinal round in the Section 10 playoffs. The Bulldogs have won the NAC East Division in five of the past seven seasons. The Bulldogs boast a veteran lineup, including reigning East Division MVP Jonah McDonald, the school’s all-time leading male scoring leader with 1,301 points.
Norwood-Norfolk (11-11, 6-6): Coach Nate Plantz lost only one player from last year’s team to graduation and boasts good numbers and veteran leadership. Seniors Luke Allen, Matt Frost, Joel Garriga, Cole Perretta and Levi Sochia are the top returnees.
Parishville-Hopkinton (4-13, 3-9): Guided by first-year coach Steve LaRose, the Panthers feature an even mix of capable veterans and promising newcomers as they look to improve. Leading returnees include seniors Tanner Rosenbarker (guard) and Harrison Snell (forward) along with juniors Peyton Snell (guard) and Burt Chevier (forward). Second-year sophomore point guard Lawson Snell is expected to play a key role as well.
St. Regis Falls (4-17, 2-10): Coach Jeremy Cox is the Saints’ third new coach in three seasons. Cox, a former Saints power forward, will rely on five veteran players in seniors Coalby Cox, Cody Reuss and Blake Mulverhill, as well as junior Dawson White and sophomore Derek Prevost.
Tupper Lake (1-19, 1-11): The Lumberjacks won just one game last season and were eliminated in the first round of the Section 10 Class C playoffs, 54-43, by Norwood-Norfolk.
Colton-Pierrepont (no team): The Colts return after missing last season and are led by coach Nate Pike. The roster consists of Aiden Knight, Timmy Farns, Matt Duvall, Chris Fisher, Michael Schwartfigure, Teddy Farns, Billy LaPierre, Noah Rousell and Harlee Besio.
WEST DIVISION
Harrisville (19-6, 12-0): The defending state Class D champions return three starters, Jadon Sullivan, Nathan Schmitt and Nolan Parrow. Coach Brian Coloney said he has a deep team that can pressure the ball full court and could go nine or 10 players deep.
Edwards-Knox (14-6, 8-4): The Cougars have just eight players and five will be in their first year on the varsity. The returning players are Jordan Collett, Thorne VanBrocklin and Joe Hart, who was a second team all-NAC West player last year.
Heuvelton (11-11, 8-4): Heuvelton will have a younger team this season, led by the one of two seniors on the roster, Bryce Lake. The Bulldogs’ other senior is Gavin Barney.
Hermon-DeKalb (9-12, 6-6): The Demons have a new coach in Dylan Klock, who called up four players from last year’s junior varsity West Division champions in Jacob Coller, Art Carr, Jacob Spencer and Adam Lynch. Returnees include Zach Denesha, Jaidyen Carrow, Eric Bogard and Peyton Hamilton.
Lisbon (9-10, 4-8): The Golden Knights feature just one senior, guard Karter Jordan, along with 10 juniors. Many of the players on the basketball team were on the boys soccer team, which did not lose a game until the state playoffs. Key juniors include Jason LaRock, Kaden Mussen, Hayden McBath and Tegan Jordan.
Hammond (6-15, 4-8): The Red Devils have a guard-oriented team, led by senior Nate Jewett and junior Logan Tate. Other returnees include Randy Durham, Lukas McQueer, Brandon laRock, Brent Raymond and Kennon Gardner.
Morristown (0-18, 0-12): Wes Schofell takes over for longtime coach Larry Kanaly. The team is led by Cael Woodcock, Austin Colby, Ashton Colby, Austin Stark, Carson Beggs, Matt Wright, Masen LaPiene and Kade Marshall.
GIRLS
CENTRAL DIVISION
Canton (23-12, 13-1): The Golden Bears reached the state Class B final four last year and return almost all of their key players. Two-time All-NAC players Sarah Sieminski and Katie Chisholm are expected to lead the team. Emily Wentworth and Gretchen Warner also played key roles for Canton a year ago.
Malone (16-7, 10-4): The Huskies are led by two returning all-Central Division players in Madison Ansari and Leah Gallagher, who have earned that status the last two years. Also back is Mackenzie Lane and MaKenna Stone. New players are Alanna Dumas, Ryleigh McCauley and Jordan Pickering.
Gouverneur (16-6, 9-5): The Wildcats will be coached by Sean Devlin this season and are led by Shacoria Jackson, Laney Smith and Raelin Burns.
Massena (13-8, 8-6): First-year coach Adrian Taraska inherits a team that returns that majority of last year’s squad. Senior guard Novaleigh LeGrow leads a deep and talented backcourt contingent that includes juniors Aryssa Hopps, Shaylena Mandigo and Laylah Bingham. The Red Raiders are counting on frontcourt leadership from senior Brenna Taraska, junior Tsiakoseriio David and sophomore Tori Jacobs.
OFA (11-9, 7-7): Coach Doug Loffler believes depth will be a key as all 12 players have the ability to compete. Expected to lead the Blue Devils are seniors Hailey Reed, Celia Henry, Siara Samara LaFlair and juniors Gabrielle Morley, Emily Farrand and Riley Hough.
St. Lawrence (12-10, 7-7): Coach Chad Gauthier, in his seventh season,welcomes back the majority of last year’s squad, led by senior guards Maggi Yandoh and Marissa McLean along with senior forwards Mackenzie Moreau and Brooke Rubado.
Potsdam (7-15, 2-12): Third-year coach Bill Mitchell returns several key players from last year’s squad, including seniors Sadie Brusso and Seirra Cummings. Second-year juniors Julia Basford, Shawn Cummings and Luca Pecora are also expected to play lead roles.
Salmon River (0-21, 0-14): Veteran coach Shawn Martin moves from boys basketball and brings his 20 years of experience to the girls court in the hopes of improving upon a winless campaign. Martin expects returning seniors Kamea Thomas, Meg Martin and Sarah Trembley to make an immediate impact.
EAST DIVISION
Madrid-Waddington (20-4, 12-0): Madrid-Waddington’s top player Emma Plumley will miss the first part of the season while recovering from a knee injury. She is expected to be back in January. Other key players are Alexis Sullivan and Jaelynn Uppstrom.
Norwood-Norfolk (11-10, 9-3): The Flyers will be a young team. Leading the way is junior point guard Emma Schiavone, who enters her fourth year on varsity. Sophomore guard Kylee Kellison will also be a key player.
Chateaugay (13-7, 8-4): Seniors Anna Bleakley and Julianna Gordon and junior twins, Cammi and Chloe Champagne, lead the way for veteran coach Chris Reynolds.
Colton-Pierrepont (9-14, 5-7): The Colts return Alexus Cuthbert, Abeni Payne, Emma Clemo, Isabelle Vaccaro, Landree Chamberlain and Jaeleigh Jacot.
St. Regis Falls (6-13, 5-7): 15-year coach Wilbur Bailey’s Saints features just five players on the current roster, but all five are seniors that were on the team a year ago. Bailey added he’s hoping for some help from current JV players later in the season. Back for their final campaign are Kiara Bailey, Calista Fraser, Katie Greguire, Leah Walker and Leah Wheeler.
Brushton-Moira (no team): The Panthers didn’t field a girls varsity basketball team last. This year it will be led by coach Roland Moquin, who coached the team from 1986-2001. The team consists of one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and an eighth-grader, and have just one player – junior Alyssa Poirier – with any type of varsity experience.
Parishville-Hopkinton (3-14, 2-10): Second-year coach Amy Mitchell lost half of last year’s team to graduation and is counting on leadership from the senior duo of Brenna Woods and Sydnie Phippen.
Tupper Lake (3-17, 1-11): Coach Travis Dupuis said his team wants to put themselves in a position to have a chance to win at the end of the game. The team returns three players, Stephanie Fortune, Kate Harriman and Shannon Soucy.
WEST DIVISION
Edwards-Knox (22-2, 12-0): The Cougars reached the state Class D final last year and return Abby Hart and Lucy Frary from that squad. Also back are Hailey Matthews, Decota Matthews and Rachel Vachez.
Heuvelton (18-4, 10-2): Heuvelton lost some key players, including guard Madison McCormick, to graduation. Returnees include Bella Doyle, who can play all the positions, Molly Williams, Rayna Cameron, Grace Mills, Kristin Sibley and Lara Martin. Moving up from junior varsity is Amber Cunningham, Trista Ashley, Dakota Mouthorp, Dakota West and Jenna Lira.
Hammond (13-8, 8-4): Hammond features a veteran team led by seniors Kelsey Bennett and Kylie Vaughan and juniors Avery Kenyon, Hailey Cunningham, Norah Pease, Caitlynn Cunningham and Jordan Kloepping. Also contributed are sophomore Alvia Crosby an freshman Sadey Sparbary.
Harrisville (10-10, 6-6): The Pirates are coached by Steven Roberts, who is replacing long time coach Pete Wood. Harrisville has experience with seven seniors and the team leaders are expected to be Harlie Moore, Torie Moore and Hannah LaPlatney, who is returning from knee surgery.
Hermon-DeKalb (7-15, 3-9): The Demons return five seniors in Jordyn Whitton, Kali Hernandez, Maddie Brabaw, Hailey Gollinger and Hailey Bouchey.
Lisbon (6-15, 2-10): Lisbon will be led by returnees Alexa McKee, Brooke Measheaw, Calee Wood, Carlie Thompson and Abby Flack.
Morristown (3-18, 1-11): Morristown coach Stan Piercey said his team has a lot of potential. The squad has no seniors and will be led by juniors Rylie Showers, Kassidy Sullivan and Hailey Ward.
OSWEGO COUNTY
The Central Square boys and girls basketball teams have each produced four straight seasons of 10 wins or more, and each squad enters the upcoming year with veteran coaches, seasoned point guards, and other key components capable of maintaining their respective places among the Section 3 Class A contenders.
The Mexico boys and Pulaski girls teams come into the new season hoping to build on their respective breakout campaigns, while each Phoenix program will look to excel under the guidance of former area high school and college standouts.
Here is a look at all of the Oswego County area boys and girls basketball teams entering the upcoming season.
BOYS
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown: The Rebels will start fresh following the graduation of longtime standout and SUNY Canton men’s basketball freshman, Kobe Harrington.
Central Square: Point guard Tim Giblin enters his fourth season as the starter and is one of 10 seniors for the Redhawks — coached by Watertown native Jay Adams, embarking on his 19th season at the helm — who aim to build on back-to-back 17-win campaigns and Section 3 Class A semifinal appearances.
Fulton: Coach Sean Broderick will look to lead the Raiders back to the Section 3 Class A playoffs following a 10-11 season that ended a three-year postseason drought.
Mexico: Longtime coach Paul Callaghan should return leading scorer, senior William ‘Buddy,’ Ruby, to a well-rounded team that went 12-7 to triple its win total from the previous year (4-14 in 2017-18) and advance to the Section 3 Class B playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
Oswego: Coach James LaMacchia will head the charge for a Buccaneers squad that improved to 5-9 in the SCAC Empire Division last season after going winless in the league the previous year.
Phoenix: Second-year coach Nick Perioli, a former Oswego State standout who played professionally in various leagues for more than a decade and also coaches the ABA’s Syracuse Stallions, will continue shaping his program after the graduation of Jack Allen, who became the first Firebirds player to score 1,000 career points last year.
Pulaski: Coach Jordan Fahnestock enters his ninth season as head coach hoping to get the Blue Devils back to the hard-nosed defensive style that generated success early in his tenure, while leaning on returning second-team all-star Izaih Mullins (15 pts, 8 rebs per game in 2018-19) and junior Josh Carguello for offensive production.
GIRLS
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown: Sophomore Jordan Ostrander is expected back for the Rebels after garnering second team All-Liberty National honors as a freshman last season.
Central Square: Coach Kevin Brazell begins his 35th season along with four expected starters back from a 12-8 playoff team, including junior standouts Julia Mann and Morgan Ransom.
Fulton: Coach Derek Lyons returns roughly two-thirds of his roster from a Raiders team looking to emerge from the middle of the SCAC Empire Division following a 6-8 season.
Mexico: Coach Dominick Anthony will guide the Tigers as they look to rebound from consecutive seasons with four wins or less.
Oswego: Center and two-time Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division all-star Caitlin Lilly will lead a group of six seniors and other returning varsity players with a goal to build on their 9-10 season in former JV coach Joseph Babcock’s first year leading the varsity team.
Phoenix: Troy Washington will take over the varsity team after two seasons as JV coach, and the former Cicero-North Syracuse and Division II Daemen College standout inherits a Firebirds team with four returning starters, including All-Liberty American first team selection, Taylor Petrie.
Pulaski: First-year coach Kelly Shumway will start fresh with a lineup that graduated two career 1,000-point scorers, Lauren Denny and Samantha Paternoster, from a Blue Devils team that finished 17-4 and reached the Section 3 Class C playoffs last year.
Sportswriters Philip Sanzo, Cap Carey, Alain St. Pierre, Josh St.Croix and John Gokey contributed to this report.
