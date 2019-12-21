LAFARGEVILLE — Josie Barton led LaFargeville with 20 points as the Red Knights defeated Sandy Creek in a girls basketball Frontier League “D” Division game, 40-35, on Friday night.
The junior grabbed five rebounds to go along with her point total.
Jenna Pavlot finished with four points and seven rebounds while Madison Briggs has 12 points for the Red Knights (4-3, 4-1).
C.J. Barney had a team high 12 points for Sandy Creek (3-4, 2-3), hitting four 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and a free throw.
COPENHAGEN 78, SOUTH LEWIS 7
Brooke Smykla’s 24 points powered the Golden Knights to a crossover win over the Falcons (1-5, 1-4) at Copenhagen.
Allison Best totaled 18 points and Morgan Smith added 15 for Copenhagen (5-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 36, ALEXANDRIA 34
Murielle Fedorko connected for 14 points as the Patriots fended off the Purple Ghosts for a “D” Division victory at Alexandria Bay.
Savanah Chiodi added 10 points and three steals for Sackets Harbor (1-6, 1-4).
Bridget Watson was the game’s high-scorer with 15 points for Alexandria (0-6, 0-5).
GOUVERNEUR 51, POTSDAM 49
Shacoria Jackson collected 15 points as the Wildcats held off the Sandstoners in an Northern Athletic Conference Central game at Potsdam.
Cierra Besaw scored 12 points to help Gouverneur (6-2, 4-1).
Seirra Cummings led all scorers with 20 points for Potsdam (2-4, 0-4).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 62, TUPPER LAKE 11
Jaeleigh Jacot and Landree Chamberlain each scored 12 points as the Colts downed the Lumberjacks (1-7, 0-4) in an NAC East game at Tupper Lake.
Alexus Cuthbert logged 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (3-4, 2-3).
OFA 57, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 39
Riley Hough and Abigail Raven each scored 13 points as the host Blue Devils beat the Flyers in the first round of the Ben Cordwell Tournament.
Hailey Reed netted 10 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-0, 3-0), which will play Hammond in the championship game.
Kylee Kellison tallied 16 points for Norwood-Norfolk (3-1, 3-0), which faces Madrid-Waddington in the third-place game.
HAMMOND 56, MADRID-WADDINGTON 43
Kylie Vaughan tallied 18 points as the Red Devils topped the Yellowjackets in the opening round of the Ben Cordwell Tournament at Ogdensburg.
Avery Kenyon posted 16 posted 16 for Hammond (5-1).
Alexis Sullivan scored 16 points to lead Madrid-Waddington (5-2).
LISBON 42, HARRISVILLE 31
Alexa McKee recorded 24 points as the Golden Knights beat the Pirates in the opening round of the Morristown Tournament.
Olivia McLear contributed eight points for Lisbon (3-2, 2-1).
Harlie Moore generated 13 points for Harrisville (4-2, 1-2).
CANTON 82, ST. LAWRENCE 44
Catherine Chisholm’s 15 points helped the host Golden Bears defeat the Larries in the opening round of the Don Petty tournament in Canton.
Jilly DiSalvo and Sarah Sieminski each scored 11 points for Canton (5-0, 4-0), which plays Peru in the title game.
Marissa McLean was the game’s top-scorer with 24 points for St. Lawrence (2-4, 1-3), which takes on Lowville in the consolation game.
PERU 61, LOWVILLE 43
Kayleigh Jackson scored 14 points and Kourtney McCarthy added 12 to pace Peru over Lowville (4-2) in the opening round of the Don Petty tournament in Canton.
The Red Raiders were sparked by Emma Dening’s 16 points and Sydney Brown’s 14 points and nine rebounds.
Lowville will meet St. Lawrence Central in today’s consolation round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 81, POTSDAM 54
Sammy Angelo netted 23 points as the Warriors earned a nonleague victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Michael Garcia chipped in 16 points for Indian River (1-2).
Aiden Stickles scored 19 points to pace Potsdam (0-7).
COPENHAGEN 65, SOUTH LEWIS 57
Copenhagen staved off a strong performance by South Lewis to win a Frontier League crossover game at Turin.
Cody Powis led the Golden Knights (4-1, 4-1) in scoring with 17 points while his teammates Garrett Tufo and Lucas Graves each scored 13.
Ian Anderson scored a game-high 24 points for South Lewis (3-4, 3-3), which lost by only eight points.
n In other action, Parishville-Hopkinton beat Morristown in the Morristown Holiday Tournament, 50-45. Hermon-DeKalb topped Hammond, 65-55, in the other semifinal.
