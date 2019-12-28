Times Staff Report
SACKETS HARBOR — Jay Carrow scored a game-high 24 points to spark Hermon-DeKalb’s boys basketball team to a 50-49 victory over Copenhagen on Saturday to win the Charlie Bridge Tournament.
Adam Lynch added 10 points to help pace a balanced effort for the Demons (10-0).
Lucas Graves scored 19 points to pace the Golden Knights (5-2) and Keegan Morrow scored 14 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 83, IMMACULATE HEART 29
Ryan Martin scored 24 points to pace the Patriots to a win over the Cavaliers in the consolation game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament in Sackets Harbor.
Tyler Green contributed 12 points and Nolan Baker scored 10 for Sackets Harbor (4-3) against Immaculate Heart Central (0-7).
GENERAL BROWN 54, WATERTOWN 41
Kacy Lennox scored 16 points and Cory Smith contributed 15 points to lead a balanced attack as the Lions beat the Cyclones in a Frontier League division crossover game at Jefferson Community College.
Tyler Fiske added 10 points for General Brown (4-2, 3-1), while Lennox and Smith hauled in 14 and 20 rebounds, respectively.
Ryan Peters scored a game-high 23 points for Watertown (3-2, 2-2).
NEWARK 59, CANTON 56
Isiah Camp scored 19 points to pace Newark to victory in the championship game of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
Andy Downs scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Golden Bears and Ashton Cloce contributed 11 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 71, HARRISVILLE 67
Brennan Harmer scored 20 points to spark the Yellowjackets past the Pirates in the consolation game of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
Drew Harmer added 17 points for Madrid-Waddington (6-3).
Jadon Sullivan poured in a game-high 30 points for Harrisville (4-2), and Adam Szlamczyski and Nathan Schmitt contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 58, LAFARGEVILLE 34
The Flyers (8-1) downed the Red Knights in the title game of the LaFargeville Tournament.
Jarett Beach and Andrew Eichhorn each scored nine points to pace LaFargeville (2-4).
n In the consolation game, Edwards-Knox topped Belleville Henderson, 62-54. Jacob Fargo scored 15 points to pace the Panthers (2-4) and Ryan Green scored 13 points.
CAMDEN 58, SOUTH LEWIS 45
The Blue Devils defeated the Falcons in the championship game of the Adirondack Tournament in Boonville.
Jordan Brown scored 12 points for South Lewis (4-5) and Ian Anderson scored 11 points.
CHATEAUGAY 63, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 46
Jonah McDonald scored a game-high 23 points to pace the unbeaten Bulldogs to victory in a nonleague game at Chateaugay.
Jed McDonald added 10 points for Chateaugay (7-0). Cody Lambert scored 15 points to lead Northern Adirondack.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 55, HERMON-DEKALB 34
Rayna Cameron scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Bulldogs past the Demons to win the title game of the Cindy Brady Tournament at Heuvelton.
Bella Doyle added 11 points for Heuvelton (8-2).
Haile Bouchey scored nine points to lead Hermon-DeKalb (3-4).
LISBON 39, COLTON-PIERREPONT 35
Alexa McKee scored 12 points to pace the Golden Knights (4-3) over the Colts (3-6) in the consolation game of the Cindy Brady Tournament at Heuvelton.
BISHOP GRIMES 57, INDIAN RIVER 40
Adrien LaMora scored 11 points and LaKaiya Butcher added 10, but Indian River (3-3) fell to Bishop Grimes of Syracuse in the first round of the More Than A Game Tournament at Onondaga Community College.
Indian River will play in tonight’s consolation round against either Fayetteville-Manlius or Ithaca.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 56, HARRISVILLE 34
Delaney Wiley scored 19 points and Kennady Amo collected 17 to pace the Vikings to a nonleague triumph at Jefferson CC in Watertown.
MASSENA 55, ST. LAWRENCE 41
Tsiakoseriio David scored a game-high 18 points and Tori Jacobs contributed 10 points to pace the Red Raiders (4-3, 3-2) past the Larries in an NAC Central Division game at Massena.
Abigail Lemieux scored 12 points to lead St. Lawrence Central (2-6, 1-4) and Maggi Yandoh scored 10 points.
