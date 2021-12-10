BEAVER FALLS — Aidan McGuire scored all of South Lewis’ 14 points in the fourth quarter en route to 20 points overall to pace the Falcons to a 44-30 Frontier League “C” Division boys basketball victory over Beaver River on Friday night.
McGuire also contributed 11 rebounds for the unbeaten Falcons, who improved to 4-0 in league play. Parker Kristoff added 10 points and grabbed 23 boards for South Lewis.
Beaver River was paced by 11 and 10 points from Kade Schneider and Lucas Roes, respectively.
GENERAL BROWN 81, IMMACULATE HEART 40
Tucker Rosbrook poured in 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as General Brown cruised to a 45-14 halftime lead en route to a FL crossover victory in Watertown.
Ryan Hiller followed with 22 points for the Lions (2-0) and Kacy Lennox scored 15. Hiller also contributed nine assists and seven steals, and Lennox added eight assists and five steals. Derian Salter contributed 10 rebounds.
Bobby O’Connor delivered 17 points for IHC (0-4) and Konrad Krysztoforski added 14.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 50, SANDY CREEK 42
Peyton Lamon led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points as Thousand Islands rallied from a four-point halftime deficit for a FL “C” Division victory in Sandy Creek.
Lamon went to the line for 16 free throws, hitting seven.
Brayden Wiley contributed 12 points and Matt Caprara 11 for the Vikings (1-2, 1-2).
CANTON 67, OFA 31
Chris Downs supplied 18 points as Canton (3-0, 2-0) defeated the Blue Devils in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Cooper Ladouceur scored 11 points and Sam Roiger added 10 for Canton.
Aiden LaFlair and Connor Graveline scored 10 points for the Blue Devils (0-2).
POTSDAM 74, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 36
Drago Jukic scored 22 points to lead Potsdam (3-1) past the Panthers in a semifinal of the Lisbon Tournament.
Potsdam will meet Lisbon, which beat Hermon-DeKalb 71-63 in overtime in the other semifinal, at 2 this afternoon for the championship.
Ian VanWagner scored 20 points for Potsdam and Ansen Herrick added 10. Ethan Parent led the Panthers (0-1) with 16 points.
MORRISTOWN 57, HAMMOND 41
Aaron Woodcock finished with 31 points as the Green Rockets (2-0) defeated Hammond in a semifinal of the Morristown Tournament, which was also a West Division game.
Morristown will play Gouverneur, which beat Tupper Lake 73-70, in the championship game at 3 p.m. today.
Hammond (0-3, 0-2) faces Tupper Lake in the consolation game at 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 38, SACKETS HARBOR 27
Neva Bettinger accounted for half of Belleville Henderson’s points as the Panthers pulled away to beat the Patriots in a FL “D” Division game in Belleville.
Bettinger scored 19 and Raegan Riordan added 10 for the Panthers (3-1, 1-1), which outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the second quarter.
Lily Green led Sackets Harbor (1-2, 1-2) with nine points.
ALEXANDRIA 49, LYME 20
Bridget Watson scored a team-high 14 points and posted 13 rebounds as Alexandria captured a FL “D” Division game against Lyme in Alexandria Bay.
Madi Davidson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Ghosts (2-1). Molly Edgar recorded eight points and four steals.
Jollian Alberry led Lyme (1-1, 0-1) with eight points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 50, SANDY CREEK 36
Jenna Pavlot scored 16 points and Trisha Thompson followed with 14 as Thousand Islands beat Sandy Creek in a FL “C” Division game in Clayton.
Pavlot added five rebounds and five blocks for the Vikings (3-0). Abigail McCarthy grabbed seven rebounds and Mary Connerton made four steals.
LAFARGEVILLE 63, HARRISVILLE 41
Cadence Hutchins scored 22 points and Brooke McKee added 17 points and 12 rebounds as LaFargeville won its first-round game in the Harrisville Tournament in Harrisville. Hailey Miller contributed 14 points for the Red Knights (1-2), who face Beaver River for the title at 4:30 p.m. today.
COPENHAGEN 72, WATERTOWN 33
Charli Carroll connected for 26 points as Copenhagen jumped out to a 41-17 halftime lead to top Watertown in a FL nonleague game at Watertown.
Raegan Dalrymple scored 20 points and Aubree Smykla 18 for the Golden Knights (3-1).
Kimmy Dileonardo and Mallory Peters each scored eight points to lead Watertown (1-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 59, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 13
Grace Plumley scored 22 points as the Yellowjackets defeated Parishville-Hopkinton (1-3, 0-2) in an NAC East Division game at Madrid.
Lily LaMere added 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (3-1, 2-0).
