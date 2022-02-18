TURIN — Aidan McGuire posted a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the seventh-seeded South Lewis boys basketball team beat No. 10 Beaver River, 52-39, in a Section 3 Class C first-round game Friday night.
Cameron Evans scored 13 points and Parker Kristoff got nine points and 12 rebounds for the Falcons (13-8). South Lewis will play the winner of No. 2 West Canada Valley and No. 15 Thousand Islands in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Ayden Moser scored 15 points and Matthew Knight added 11 points for the Beavers (11-9).
SKANEATELES 70, GENERAL BROWN 56
Colin Gaglione collected 26 points as the eighth-seeded Lakers beat the No. 9 Lions in a Class B first-round game at Skaneateles.
Colin Sweet provided 14 points for Skaneateles (17-4), which plays the winner of top-seeded Chittenango and No. 16 Solvay in the quarterfinals.
Kacy Lennox led the game in scoring with 30 points and Tucker Rosbrook recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for General Brown (15-5).
MANLIUS PEBBLE HILL 51, COPENHAGEN 44
James Wildhack scored 17 points as the No. 10 Trojans upset the seventh-seeded Golden Knights in a Class D first-round game at Copenhagen.
Qonvalek Ewing added 13 points for Manlius Pebble Hill (11-9), which plays the winner of No. 2 Sackets Harbor and No. 15 Old Forge in the quarterfinals.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor finished as the game’s high-scorer with 28 points for Copenhagen (12-8).
CANTON 65, POTSDAM 40
Chris Downs Jr. scored 23 points to lead the top-seeded Golden Bears past No. 4 Potsdam in a Section 10 Class B semifinal at Canton.
Canton (19-2) will face No. 2 Gouverneur in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Potsdam.
Ayomi Odetoyinbo added 11 points for Canton.
Ansen Herrick led Potsdam (11-11) with 11 points and Ian VanWagner scored 10.
GOUVERNEUR 70, OFA 42
Raine Rumble scored 23 points to send the Wildcats (13-8) past No. 3 OFA in a Class B semifinal at Ogdensburg.
Caden Storie contributed 17 points for Gouverneur.
Justice McIntyre led OFA (6-14) with 19 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW HARTFORD 76,| WATERTOWN 41
Kacey Richards notched 21 points as the seventh-seeded Spartans downed the No. 10 Cyclones in a Section 3 Class A first-round game at New Hartford.
Danielle Lucas contributed 15 points for New Hartford (12-9), which plays No. 2 Indian River at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.
Kimberlie DiLeonardo scored 16 points for Watertown (5-16).
n In other action, Frankfort-Schuyler edged Sandy Creek, 50-47, in a Class C first-round game.
GOUVERNEUR 80, POTSDAM 28
Raelin Burns produced 33 points as the No. 1 Wildcats beat No. 4 Potsdam (5-16) in a Class B semifinal at Gouverneur.
Gouverneur will meet No. 2 Canton at 6 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Potsdam in the championship game.
Elizabeth Riutta added 11 points for Gouverneur (16-5).
CANTON 38, OFA 34
The Golden Bears (13-8) rallied from a 10-4 deficit after one quarter to beat No. 3 OFA (5-14) in a Class B semifinal at Canton.
Ava Hoy led Canton with 22 points and Abigail Raven scored 17 for the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.