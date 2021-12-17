LOWVILLE — Dalton Myers provided 19 points as Lowville defeated Indian River, 72-41, in a Frontier League boys basketball crossover game Friday night.
Brody Brown and Elijah Englehart each tallied 16 points for Lowville (4-0 overall).
Mike Frimpong collected 15 points for Indian River (1-4, 0-4).
COPENHAGEN 63, IHC 42
Jaaven Kloster logged 20 points as the Golden Knights topped the Cavaliers in a crossover matchup at Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan supplied 16 points for Copenhagen (5-2, 3-2).
Martin Hutchins paced Immaculate Heart Central (1-6) with 20 points.
SANDY CREEK 62, ALEXANDRIA 29
Evan Allen recorded 20 points as the Comets downed the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Mason Ennist added 15 points for Sandy Creek (2-5, 2-4).
Brock Hunter scored 11 points for Alexandria (0-7, 0-6).
CANTON 53, MALONE 42
Chris Downs scored 20 points as the Golden Bears pulled away from the Huskies in an Northern Athletic Conference Central matchup in Malone.
Ryan Jones put up 13 points for Canton (5-0, 4-0).
Jace Hammond notched 15 points for Malone (3-1, 2-1).
MASSENA 71, SALMON RIVER 31
Colin Patterson connected for 19 points as Massena rolled to an Central victory over Salmon River in Massena.
Taylor Mitchell followed with 15 points, Jake Firnstein 13 and Luke Greco 11 for the Red Raiders (2-4, 1-2).
Sebastien Laughing scored eight for Salmon River (0-4, 0-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 61, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 21
Xavier Shattuck netted 16 points as the Larries beat the Panthers (0-4, 0-3) in an East game at Brasher Falls.
Ayden Beach chipped in 10 points for St. Lawrence Central (3-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 48, EDWARDS-KNOX 31
Jake Coller scored 13 points and Art Carr 12 as Hermon-DeKalb gained its first division victory with a West win over Edwards-Knox in DeKalb Junction.
Jacob Spencer added eight as the Demons (2-4, 1-3) jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead.
Kale Harper scored 11 points for the Cougars (2-5, 0-5).
LISBON 76, MORRISTOWN 30
Noah Martin scored 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter and the Golden Knights put four players in double figures in a victory over the Green Rockets in Lisbon.
Cooper Davison added 14 points and Cooper Rutherford and Storm Walker supplied 12 points each for Lisbon (4-4).
Aaron Woodcock scored 12 points and Jack Evans 10 for Morristown (3-2).
HEUVELTON 77, GOUVERNEUR 43
Nathan Mashaw scored 22 points, including going 12-for-14 from the free-throw line, as Heuvelton handled Gouverneur in a nonleague game at Gouverneur.
Chris Ashlaw added 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jake Venette and Tristan Lovely each scored 11 points.
Caden Storie and Raine Rumble scored 11 points apiece for Gouverneur (4-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 69, WATERTOWN 23
Emma Dupee led a balanced-attack with 14 points as the Lions downed the host Cyclones (1-7, 1-3) in a Frontier League crossover game.
Kori Nichols totaled 13 points and Maddy Ferris added 12 for General Brown (7-0).
IHC 66, CARTHAGE 30
Abby Bombard generated 14 points as the Cavaliers defeated the Comets (0-7, 0-5) in a crossover game at Carthage.
Emeline Barton registered 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central (3-3, 2-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 34, BEAVER RIVER 26
Neva Bettinger posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Panthers’ crossover win over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Ever Vaughn contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Belleville Henderson (5-2, 3-2).
Brynn Rice and Brenna Mast each scored seven points for Beaver River (2-4).
LYME 44, SACKETS HARBOR 30
Callie LaFontaine scored 15 points as the Indians earned a “D” Division win over the Patriots at Chaumont.
Natalya Ososkalo and Karyssa Parker each accumulated 10 points for Lyme (2-3, 1-3).
Emily Curley scored nine points for Sackets Harbor (1-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 55, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 21
Grace Plumley’s 23 points surpassed the collective scoring for Norwood-Norfolk as Madrid-Waddington won the Ben Cordwell Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Natalia Pearson added 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (6-2).
KJ Belmore led Norwood-Norfolk (4-3) with eight points.
OFA 55, MORRISTOWN 25
Abigail Raven led all scorers with 16 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy won the consolation game of the Ben Cordwell Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill added 15 points and Brinley Frederick 10 points for the Blue Devils (2-2).
Emily Gagnon scored 12 points for Morristown (1-5).
n In other FL action, Sandy Creek beat Alexandria, 36-26.
