SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and stole the ball seven times to pace the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team to a 61-60 victory over Belleville Henderson in a Frontier League “D” Division game Saturday.
Green clinched the victory for the Patriots (4-0 overall), who had trailed by double digits with about two minutes remaining in regulation, on a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left.
Austin Griner contributed 17 points for the Patriots.
For Belleville Henderson (3-2), Dominick Sprague led the way with 18 points, Jeremy McGrath contributed 12 points and Jacob Fargo added 10.
COPENHAGEN 67, ALEXANDRIA 30
Jaaven Kloster scored 11 of his 26 points in the first quarter to vault the Golden Knights past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Tayte Deom added 12 points for the Golden Knights (4-1, 3-1), who jumped out to a 24-4 first-quarter lead.
Dominic Tidd’s nine points, all on 3-pointers, led the scoring for Alexandria (0-5).
INDIAN RIVER 52, MASSENA 29
Mike Frimpong scored 17 points, including 11 in the decisive third quarter, as Indian River pulled away for the nonleague victory at Philadelphia.
The Warriors (1-3) outscored Massena 19-2 in the third quarter after leading by two at halftime.
Reagan Alexander and Steven Dottery each scored 11 points for Indian River.
Colin Patterson scored 10 points for Massena (1-3).
St. LAWRENCE 79, ST. REGIS FALLS 33
Damien Ashley supplied 16 points as the Larries (3-1, 1-0) defeated St. Regis Falls in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at SUNY Canton.
Tommy Storrin scored 14 points, with Dylan Bissonette adding 13 and Jayden Ashley 12.
Landon Cox led the Saints (0-3) with 13 points and Derek Provost added 10.
GOUVERNEUR 81, MORRISTOWN 44
Caden Storie tallied 17 points to lead Gouverneur (4-1) past the Green Rockets in the championship game of the Morristown Tournament.
Raine Rumble scored 15 points and Cole Davis added 11 for Gouverneur.
Aaron Woodcock scored 30 points to pace Morristown (2-1) and Nick Webb added 10.
POTSDAM 65, LISBON 39
Ian VanWagner scored 24 points and was named the Most Valuable Player as Potsdam (4-1) defeated the Golden Knights in the championship game of the Lisbon Tournament.
Ansen Herrick added 21 points for Potsdam.
Storm Walker led Lisbon (2-4) with 12 points and Isaac LaRock added 11.
HERMON-DEKALB 83, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 26
Jacob Spencer scored 22 points and Andrew Matthews added 20 to lead the Demons past Brushton-Moira (0-2) in the consolation game of the Lisbon Tournament.
Arthur Carr scored 18 points and David White added 15 for the Demons (1-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 39, HARRISVILLE 38
Tournament MVP Brenna Mast scored 18 points to help Beaver River outlast host Harrisville to capture the Harrisville Tournament.
Brynn Rice also made the all-tournament team for the Beavers (2-3), who rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to win the title.
Maegan Kackison scored 10 points for Harrisville (0-4), making the all-tourney squad. Isabel Miller added nine points.
GENERAL BROWN 50, GOUVERNEUR 34
Kori Nichols scored 19 points to pace the Lions to a nonleague triumph over the Wildcats in Dexter.
Ainsley Fuller contributed 12 points for General Brown (6-0) against Gouverneur (1-1).
n In another nonleague game, Camden defeated Carthage, 39-21, in Carthage.
HEUVELTON 73, St. LAWRENCE 40
Katie Cunningham tallied 22 points as the Bulldogs (4-2) defeated St. Lawrence Central in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Bella Doyle scored 13 points and Dakota Mouthrop added 12, with Rylan McAllister tossing in 11 for the Bulldogs.
Brionna Foster led the Larries (1-3) with 23 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 67, MORRISTOWN 14
Grace Plumley scored 23 points to send Madrid-Waddington past the Green Rockets (1-3) in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Hailey Marcellus scored 20 points and Lily LaMere added 12.
