CHAUMONT — Morgan Smith struck for 38 points, including seven 3-point field goals, to vault the Copenhagen girls basketball team over Lyme, 65-45, in a Frontier League “D” Division clash on Friday night.
Smith, who sank 11-of-11 foul shots, added eight rebounds for the Golden Knights (2-0, 2-0). Raegan Dalrymple finished with eight points, 15 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Charli Carroll pulled down 14 rebounds and Meaghen Fitzpatrick secured six steals.
Olivia Ososkalo scored 21 points for Lyme (2-1, 1-1). Callie LaFontaine added 11 points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36, ALEXANDRIA 21
Eden Vaughn provided 16 points as the Panthers topped the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game at Belleville.
Jenna Canipe logged a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for Belleville Henderson (1-1).
Lindsey Monica led Alexandria (0-4, 0-3) with eight points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 62, GENERAL BROWN 44
Jackie Piddock’s 29 points powered the Spartans to a FL “B” Division win over the Lions (2-2, 2-1) at Dexter.
Taylor Scoville added 12 points for South Jefferson (2-0).
LAFARGEVILLE 48, BEAVER RIVER 47
Josie Barton hit a pair of foul shots with 2.7 seconds left in regulation as the Red Knights rallied to beat the Beavers in the opening round of the Harrisville Tournament at Harrisville.
Barton finished with 23 points and Madison Briggs added 13 points for LaFargeville (2-1), which plays host Harrisville in the title game at 7:30 tonight.
Brenna Mast tallied 23 points for Beaver River (0-2), which takes on Gouverneur in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 58, SACKETS HARBOR 24
Kennady Amo generated 16 points and eight assists as the Vikings downed the Patriots in a FL crossover game at Clayton.
Lauren Rupp chipped in 15 points for Thousand Islands (3-0).
Savannah Chiodi paced Sackets Harbor (0-2) with six points.
LOWVILLE 45, INDIAN RIVER 36
Emma Dening finished with a team-high 13 points as Lowville defeated Indian River in a FL crossover game in Lowville.
Dening hit five 2-pointers and three free throws while Sara Wood scored the second highest with nine points coming on three 3-pointers for Lowville (4-1).
Isabella Davis scored a team-high 14 points for Indian River (2-2).
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 42, CARTHAGE 28
Lailani Carrion and Angelia Polcaro each totaled eight points as the Spartans (2-1) topped the Comets in a nonleague game at East Syracuse.
Kiannah Ward posted a double-double with 10 goals and 12 boards for Carthage (0-3).
OFA 46, MASSENA 32
Gabrielle Morley scored 14 points to send the Blue Devils (2-0) past Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Emily Farrand added 11 for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Laylah Bingham led Massena (2-3, 1-2) with eight points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 40, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 19
Alexus Cuthbert and Isabella Vaccaro both scored 10 points as the Colts (2-2, 1-2) defeated Brushton-Moira (0-3) in an East Division game at Brushton.
SALMON RIVER 31, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 26
Kamea Thomas supplied 18 points for the Shamrocks (2-4) in a win over Parishville-Hopkinton in the St. Regis Falls Tournament.
The Shamrocks will play St. Regis Falls in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. today.
Sydnie Phippen scored 10 points for the Panthers (1-6), who meet Tupper Lake in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
ST. REGIS FALLS 46, TUPPER LAKE 19
The Saints built a 24-4 halftime lead and went on to defeat Tupper Lake (0-6, 0-3) in the other game of the St. Regis Falls Tournament.
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 14 points for the Saints (3-1, 3-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 49, SACKETS HARBOR 29
Joey Melfi provided the only double-figure scoring of the game as Thousand Islands won a defensive struggle in a FL crossover game at Sackets Harbor.
Melfi finished with 15 points and Connor MacKay added nine for the Vikings (3-1, 2-0).
Joseph Harrienger scored seven points and added six rebounds for Sackets Harbor (1-2, 1-2). Mason Mendelson pulled down nine rebounds.
BEAVER RIVER 64, LAFARGEVILLE 44
Sam Bush supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds as Beaver River captured a FL crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Lincoln Becker finished with 17 points for Beaver River (3-1, 2-0). Bryan Ardison provided nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.
SANDY CREEK 64, SOUTH LEWIS 60
Taylib Kimball scored 29 points as Sandy Creek outlasted South Lewis with a 21-12 fourth quarter in a FL “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Zachary Paternoster added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Comets (1-3, 1-2).
Ian Anderson scored 31 points for South Lewis (2-3, 2-2). Marshall Dorrity finished with 15.
FULTON 68, SOUTH JEFFERSON 58
Seth Grimshaw scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half as Fulton broke open a 35-35 halftime tie to win a nonleague game in Adams.
Jack Broderick added 15 points for the Raiders (2-1) and Marc Shepard finished with 12.
Tyler Stevenson poured in 27 points for South Jefferson (1-1). Colden Montague finished with 13 and Jackson Worden contributed 11 for the Spartans.
MALONE 59, CANTON 57
Payton Poirier scored 19 points as the Huskies (3-1, 2-0) edged Canton in an NAC Central Division game in Malone.
Aiden Decillis added 17 points for Malone.
Andy Downs led Canton (2-1) with 27 points and Chris Downs supplied 11.
