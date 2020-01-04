BELLEVILLE — Isaiah Wilson scored a game-high 30 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to pace Lyme’s boys basketball team to a 70-58 triumph over Belleville Henderson on Friday night in a “D” Division game.
Kyle Gaumes contributed 21 points and hauled in 12 rebounds for the division-leading Indians (7-1, 6-0) and Tyler Wilson scored 13 points.
Kyle Moyer scored 14 points to lead Belleville Henderson, Ryan Green scored 13 points and Garrett Gehrke and Jacob Fargo contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Sam Angelo scored 24 points to pace the Warriors past the Comets in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Bobby Alexander, Michael Garcia and Michael Allen each contributed 12 points for Indian River (2-3, 1-2).
Elijah Whitfield poured in a game-high 35 points for Carthage (1-5, 0-2), and Zion Tevaga scored 16 points.
Kaiden Mussen’s 21 game-high 21 points helped the Golden Knights edge the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Al Gutterson Tournament at Heuvelton.
Ethan Martin added 10 points for Lisbon (6-1, 3-1), which also earned an NAC West Division win with the triumph. Lisbon will play Salmon River in the title game tonight.
Nate Mashaw paced Heuvelton (5-5, 2-2) with 16 points, Heuvelton will take on Hammond in the third-place game today.
Logan Lebehn registered 13 points as the Shamrocks fended off the Red Devils in the first round of the Gutterson Tournament at Heuvelton.
Clayton Jones contributed 10 points for Salmon River (4-5).
Nate Jewett led all scorers with 20 points for Hammond (0-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adrien LaMora posted 16 points as the Warriors downed the host Comets (0-5, 0-4) in a FL “A” Division game.
LaMora also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists, while Bella Davis and Madison Staples each chipped in 16 points for Indian River (4-4, 2-1). LaKaiya Butcher also finished with 10 rebounds.
Savanah Chiodi tallied 14 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Patriots earned a crossover win over the Falcons in Sackets Harbor.
Murielle Fedorko added 12 points for Sackets Harbor (2-6, 2-4).
Chole Hunziker scored 10 points for South Lewis (1-6, 1-5).
Olivia Ososkalo finished with a team-high 19 points for Lyme in its FL “D” Division victory over Belleville Henderson at Belleville.
Ososkalo also had five steals and four assists for the Indians (7-1), while Francesca Gamel finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Eden Vaughn scored a team-high 16 points for Belleville Henderson (2-5).
Meaghan Fitzpatrick scored 14 points to pace a balanced effort as the Golden Knights defeated the Beavers in an interdivisional game in Beaver Falls.
Brooke Smykla and Aubree Smykla contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Copenhagen (6-1, 6-0), and Raegan Dalrymple totaled 10 points and eight rebounds against Beaver River (1-6, 1-5).
Avery Kenyon scored a game-high 23 points and Kelsey Bennett scored 21 points to propel the Red Devils to victory over the Pirates in an NAC West Division game at Hammond.
Kylie Vaughan contributed 15 points for Hammond (7-1, 3-1) and Hailey Cunningham scored 10 points.
Torie Moore scored 13 points to lead Harrisville (5-4, 1-3) and Harlie Moore scored 10 points.
Alexis Sullivan scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Yellowjackets past the Bulldogs in an NAC game at Chateaugay.
Senior Anna Bleakley led Chateaugay (3-3, 3-2) with a team-high 12 points, adding six rebounds and a game-high five steals.
Madison Ansari scored a game-high 18 points and recorded seven steals to pace the Huskies to a Central Division win over the Blue Devils at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Leah Gallagher recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five steals for Malone (4-4, 3-2).
Riley Hough scored 13 points to pace OFA (4-2, 3-1).
