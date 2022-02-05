SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green scored 32 points and also totaled five rebounds and four assists as Sackets Harbor’s boys basketball team defeated Lyme, 82-40, on Saturday, to secure a share of the Frontier League’s “D” Division title.
Austin Griner contributed 16 points as well as five rebounds and five assists for the Patriots, who improve to 17-1, including 14-1 in the league, and Jake Peters finished with 13 points.
Sackets Harbor will share the championship with Belleville Henderson, with the division playoffs opening with semifinals Tuesday.
Denilson DaSilva scored 15 points to pace the Indians (2-12).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 63, LAFARGEVILLE 21
Jacob Fargo scored 11 points and Brandon Dodge contributed 10 points as the Panthers defeated the Red Raiders in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville to secure a share of the regular-season title.
Jeremy McGrath, Brayden Richmond and Kyle Moyer each totaled nine points for Belleville Henderson (16-2, 14-1) against LaFargeville (4-11).
The Panthers will be the top seed in the playoffs based on a tiebreaker. Belleville Henderson will host LaFargeville in a semifinal, while Sackets Harbor will host Copenhagen, both on Tuesday.
COPENHAGEN 53, ALEXANDRIA 22
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor accumulated 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Golden Knights topped the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Landon Sullivan added nine points and 11 rebounds for Copenhagen (12-6, 9-6).
Liam Side notched 13 points for Alexandria (0-16, 0-15).
GENERAL BROWN 74, HOLLAND PATENT 58
Kacy Lennox and Tucker Rosbrook each scored 24 points as the Lions topped the Golden Knights in a nonleague game at Holland Patent.
Luke Heller contributed 12 points and six assists for General Brown (14-3). Lennox also totaled four rebounds and eight assists and Rosbrook finished with 12 rebounds.
Jeffrey DeWar scored 24 points to lead Holland Patent (6-10).
CARTHAGE 66, MASSENA 55
Trenton Walker scored 18 points and Ashton Norton and Kalel Tevaga each contributed 14 points as the Comets defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Makiah Johnson chipped with 13 points for Carthage.
Colin Patterson scored 19 points to lead Massena and Taylor Mitchell finished with 14 points.
SOUTH LEWIS 54, IMMACULATE HEART 28
Aidan McGuire posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons wrapped up the regular season with a “C” Division victory over the Cavaliers at Turin.
Cody Spann and Parker Kristoff each finished with 14 points for South Lewis (12-6, 12-5).
Martin Hutchins netted nine points for Immaculate Heart Central (2-14).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 54, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 24
Harlee Besio scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Colts (7-9) past the Flyers in a nonleague game in Colton.
Noah Rousell scored 13 points and Michael Schwartfigure added 11 for the Colts.
Norwood-Norfolk fell to 2-12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 72, LOWVILLE 26
Jackie Piddock scored 19 points and totaled nine rebounds and eight assists as the Spartans defeated the Red Raiders in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Savannah Hodges supplied 15 points and Emma Schafer finished with 13 points and 11 assists for South Jefferson (10-7, 8-4) against Lowville (8-10, 6-9).
COPENHAGEN 53, ALEXANDRIA 15
Charli Carroll and Samantha Stokley each scored 10 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple and Aubree Smykla each contributed nine points for division regular-season champion Copenhagen (16-2, 14-0) against Alexandria (7-8, 6-8).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 51, LAFARGEVILLE 35
Raegan Riordan hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points as Belleville Henderson defeated LaFargeville in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Neva Bettinger followed with 17 points and added 16 rebounds for the Panthers (9-6, 7-5). Kennady Billman grabbed 10 rebounds.
Rhianna Tehoke scored 14 points for LaFargeville (0-14, 0-13). Cadence Hutchins added 10.
BEAVER RIVER 50, LYME 24
Beaver River outscored Lyme 17-6 in the second quarter en route to the crossover victory in Chaumount.
Beaver River improved to 3-12, 3-11. Lyme dropped to 2-9, 1-9.
