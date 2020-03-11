By CAP CAREY AND ALAIN ST. PIERRE
A blend of depth and experience gave Section 10 a clean sweep of the opening state basketball playoff games Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
The St. Lawrence Central girls relied on a veteran group to defeat Northern Adirondack 44-42 in its Class C state opener in the first game at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. Then, a deep Madrid-Waddington boys squad scored an upset of state No. 1-ranked Moriah, 68-52, in the Class C first-round game that followed.
Both St. Lawrence and Madrid-Waddington advance to quarterfinal games scheduled to be played Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Madrid-Waddington will face Section 2 champion Lake George at 11 a.m. St. Lawrence is slated to play Section 2’s Cambridge at 6 p.m.
BOYS
MADRID-WADDINGTON 68, MORIAH 52
Everyone with the Madrid-Waddington boys basketball program played a role in Tuesday’s upset of Section 7’s Moriah.
Offensively the Yellowjackets (19-5) were led by their two first-team All-Northern Athletic Conference East Division stars, Brennan Harmer and Trent Lashua.
But coach Aaron Jones pointed out after the game that one reason the Yellowjackets were able to shut down the Vikings (21-2) was the work the team’s reserves put in during practices this week serving as a scout team.
“We couldn’t have done it without all 16 of us in practice,” Jones said. “The JV guys and the reserves from the varsity, they worked (the starters). That’s what I think won us the game.”
Harmer set a tone for Madrid-Waddington early in the game, scoring eight points in the first quarter as the Yellowjackets built a 19-10 advantage. He hit a 3-point shot early in the second quarter and then did not score again until there was 1 minute, 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Harmer, who finished with 16 points, may not have scored for nearly two full quarters, but he was still a big part of Madrid-Waddington’s offense, setting up easy shots for teammates with quick passes and dominating on defense. He added nine assists and seven steals.
After the first quarter Moriah put Rowan Swan on Harmer, defensively, and he was effective.
“He was a little tighter on me after I started hitting those (3-pointers),” Harmer said. “But I’ve faced tough defense all year and he’s definitely up there as one of the better defenders. I just tried to cope with it and move the ball after that. I’ve kind of tried to incorporate (passing) in my game more this year. I can hit guys (with passes) and they can score.”
Lashua provided the dominance inside for the Yellowjackets and grabbed many key rebounds both offensively and defensively. He finished with 19 points, scoring in every quarter but the second.
“They were tough,” Lashua said. “They had some tough guys, big and strong. It doesn’t matter what size you are, box out and you get the rebound. I knew that was a key to this game. (Coach Jones) told us if we wanted to win the game it was going to be boxing out, out-hustling them, and beating them up the court and getting back on (defense).”
Kyle Stone finished with 13 points for the Yellowjackets, including 9 points in the fourth quarter.
Madrid-Waddington built a 54-34 lead with 5:29 left in the game, but Moriah went on a 16-3 run to cut the lead to 57-50 with 2:13 left.
Madrid-Waddington put the game away with an 11-2 spurt in the final two minutes.
Maddox Blaise led the Vikings with 24 points.
GIRLS
ST. LAWRENCE 44, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 42
Experience paid historic dividends for the St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team at SUNY Potsdam.
“We have so many seniors this year and we didn’t want this to be our last game. We wanted to make history by becoming the first basketball team at St. Lawrence Central to go past the first round in states and we did it,” said guard Marissa McLean after the Larries overcame a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to claim the victory over Section 7 champion Northern Adirondack.
McLean is one of three starting seniors with a combined 12 years of varsity experience and that veteran leadership was on full display over the final 5:55 of regulation as she tossed through 12 of her game-high 24 points during what proved to be a decisive 19-8 run.
“I started to have a little bit of doubt in the fourth quarter but coach (Chad Gauthier) told us to stay confident and to stay calm,” McLean said. “We’ve been together as a team for a long time and we’ve been in that situation so many times.”
“It’s all good now,” she added.
With the win, SLC evened its record to 12-12 overall and earned a breakthrough trip to the regional final.
“I thought we played well at both ends in the first half but offensively, we just couldn’t get anything to go down,” Gauthier said. “We started to get behind but the girls never quit. They just kept working so hard right down to the end.”
“It just feels pretty darn good right now knowing that we’ve won our first state game,” he added.
Sparked by Isabella Gilmore, who scored four of her five points in the first 3:05 of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats generated eight straight points to take their biggest lead at 34-25.
The Northern Adirondack offense stalled after Kira LaBarge, who powered her way to the basket for the majority of her team-high 20 points, made it 38-29 from in close with 4:37 remaining.
The Larries started their comeback on the next possession with McLean converting on a lay-up. She cut the deficit to 38-36 with a 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining. After a pair of McLean free throws pulled SLC back to within two, the Larries held defensively and took their second lead of the second half with 1:31 left when Lemieux buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 42-40. McLean later would restore the lead for good when, after a timeout, she took a pass from the top of the key from third-year junior Mackenzie Moreau and converted on an uncontested lay-up with 27 seconds left.
“They are a very good team. Their guards really clamped down defensively on our guards the whole game and they didn’t give us a lot of room to operate,” said Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge after his squad ended the season at 17-6. “It was a game of runs and they had their final run at the right time. They got the last momentum swing.”
Alexis Belrose was next-leading scorer for the Bobcats with 12 points.
CLASS B BOYS
SYRACUSE CBA 68, MALONE 40
Dan Anderson scored 20 points for the Brothers as Christian Brothers Academy ended Malone’s season with a state Class A opening-round victory at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Syracuse.
Sam Haas added 13 points and Colin Kelly nine for CBA (18-6), which led at halftime 36-22.
Brothers Payton and Daimen Poirier each scored 10 points for Malone (16-8).
