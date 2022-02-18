ALBANY — The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Friday the cancellation of next month’s boys and girls state Federation tournaments due to an inability to find a suitable facility.
The Federation games, which usually run the weekend after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships, were scheduled to take place at Fordham University. But Fordham recently told the NYSFSSAA that it could not host the tournament. The NYSFSSAA was not able to find a replacement facility that would accommodate COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, a NYSPHSAA release said.
“As we continue to address the impact of COVID-19, the Federation Executive Board continues to face challenging decisions impacting interscholastic athletics,” said Jim Foster, the NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary.
The Federation tournament includes teams from the NYSPHAA, New York City Public Schools Athletic League, Catholic High Shool Athletic Association and the New York State Assocaition of Independent Schools Athletic Association in Classes AA, A and B. The tournament has not taken place since 2019, as the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tournament all have been called due to the pandemic.
The NYSPHAA state Final Four remains in place for boys and girls basketball March 18-20. The boys games are slated for Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena and the girls for Troy at Hudson Valley Community College. The boys and girls championships are no longer subject to mass gathering protocols, such as proof of vaccinations, but masks are required at both sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.