CLAYTON — A 25 point fourth quarter lifted Thousand Islands to a 44-41 victory over South Lewis in a Frontier League “C” Division boys basketball game Friday.
Joey Melfi led the scoring for the Vikings (2-1) with 25 points. He hit five 3-pointers and finished with nine field goals. He also secured seven rebounds. Connor MacKay led Thousand Islands in rebounds with 12 to go along with his seven points.
Ian Anderson contribute a team high 12 points for the Falcons (1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 63, IMMACULATE HEART 20
The Lions spread the scoring evenly with their lead scorer, Nate Heller, producing 14 points as General Brown blew out Immaculate Heart in a Frontier League “B” Division game in Watertown.
Heller had four rebounds and two assists as well for the Lions (2-0). De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown and Nick Lennox each scored nine points to back up Heller.
Immaculate Heart fell to 0-2.
HEUVELTON 63, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 41
Nate Mashaw supplied 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-1) in a nonleague win over the Panthers in Heuvelton.
Braeden Free added 16 points. Peyton Snell and Burt Chevier scored 11 for the Panthers (0-2).
LISBON 53, HAMMOND 35
Karter Jordan and Teagan Jordan both scored 15 points to lead the Golden Knights (3-0, 2-0) past the Red Devils in a semifinal of the Lisbon Tournament. It was also a West Division game.
Randy Durham scored 16 points for Hammond (0-1) and Nate Jewett added 10.
Brushton-Moira edged Gouverneur 72-69 in the other game.
HARRISVILLE 63, EDWARDS-KNOX 42
A 17-point effort from Nolan Parow helped the Pirates (1-0) defeat the Cougars in a semifinal of the Harrisville Tournament. The game was also a West Division game.
Will Taylor scored 13 points for the defending state Class D champions. Adam Szlamczyski scored 12 and Nate Schmitt added 11.
Joe Hart led the Cougars (1-2, 0-2) with 14 points and Avery Whitford contributed 11.
Beaver River defeated Morristown 79-16 in the other game.
GIRLS
THOUSAND ISLANDS 56, SOUTH LEWIS 14
Thousand Islands opened up its season with a Frontier League “C” Division victory over South Lewis in Turin.
Kennady Amo scored a team-high 22 points and tallied five assists and eight steals for the Vikings (1-0). Delaney Wiley and Lauren Rupp scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Chloe Hunziker and Jordan Dorrity each scored seven points for the Falcons (0-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 44, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 28
Marlee Gill and Josie Barton each netted 12 points to lift LaFargeville past Belleville Henderson in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Belleville.
Jenna Pavlot finished with 11 points for LaFargeville (1-0).
Eden Vaughn and Alexis Bellinger led the Panthers (0-1) in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
COPENHAGEN 82, ALEXANDRIA 11
The Golden Knights’ defense picked up where it left off last season in its season-opening Frontier League “D” Division win over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria.
Copenhagen picked up 33 steals and 7 blocks. Brooke Smykla led the Golden Knights (1-0) in scoring with 20 points and had six assists. Raegan Dalrymple finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks.
LYME 61, SCHROON LAKE 39
Olivia Ososkalo scored 18 points to lead Lyme past Schroon Lake in the Glens Falls Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.
Riley Aubertine and Francesca Gamel scored 11 and 10 points respectively for Lyme (2-0) in the win.
Malena Gerecy led Schroon Lake with 16 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 48, COLTON-PIERREPONT 18
Norwood-Norfolk started strong and picked up win over Colton-Pierrepont in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Colton.
Norwood-Norfolk built a 26-4 halftime lead against the Colts (1-1 overall, 0-1 division)
Kylee Kellison led the Flyers (2-0) with 12 points and Tiffany Fisher scored nine.
CHATEAUGAY 39, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 18
Chloe Champagne scored 14 points to send the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Autumn MacWilliams tallied 10 points for the Panthers (0-5, 0-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 50, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 26
Alexis Sullivan produced 14 points to send Madrid-Waddington (2-1, 2-0) to victory in an East Division game in Brushton.
Lily LaMere scored 11 points and Laney Tiernan added 10 for the Yellowjackets.
Emma Russell led the Panthers (0-1) with nine points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 46, TUPPER LAKE 19
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 16 points as the Saints defeated the Lumberjacks (0-4, 0-1) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Leah Walker added 15 points for the Saints (1-1, 1-0).
MALONE 79, SALMON RIVER 15
Madison Ansari tallied 29 points and Leah Gallagher added 26 as the Huskies defeated the Shamrocks (1-2, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Mackenzie Lane scored 12 points for Malone (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.