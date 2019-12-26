SYRACUSE — Aiden Zehr registered 22 points, including six 3-pointers as the Lowville boys basketball team topped Susquehana Valley, 79-54, in the opening round of the More Than a Game Tournament Thursday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
Gavin Macauley added 16 points and twin brother Aidan Macauley chipped in with 15 for the Red Raiders (5-1). Lowville will play Owego at 2:45 p.m, in the championship game, which is a rematch of a state Class B quarterfinal.
Mason McCormack led the Sabres (3-3) with 15 points.
n Jackie Piddock provided 35 points as the South Jefferson girls basketball team held off Oswego, 64-61, in the first round of the More Than a Game Tournament Thursday at SRC Arena.
Taylor Scoville scored 10 points for the Spartans (6-0), who will play Westhill in the final at 8:15 p.m. today. Westhill beat Canton, 50-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.