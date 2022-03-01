POTSDAM — Ryan Jones scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Canton boys basketball team start strong in a 54-40 victory over Malone in a Section 10 overall semifinal game Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Class B champion Canton (21-2 overall) will face Heuvelton in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
The Golden Bears led 20-12 after one quarter against the Class A champion Huskies (12-6).
Jonah Longshore led Canton with 14 points. Sam Roiger scored 12. Jones and Chris Downs Jr. both scored 11 points for Canton.
Jace Hammond led Malone with 15 points.
HEUVELTON 61, MADRID-WADDINGTON 57
Class D champion Heuvelton outscored Class C champion Madrid-Waddington 22-7 in the fourth quarter to produce a comeback win in the other semifinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Madrid-Waddington (18-4) led 37-19 at halftime.
Nate Mashaw scored 21 points for Heuvelton (21-3). Tristan Lovely scored 14 points and Cole Rickett added 10.
Drew Harmer led Madrid-Waddington with 18 points. Troy Peck and Kaden Kingston both scored 11 points and Jacob Morgan added 10.
