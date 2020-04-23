Five north country boys basketball players were named to the New York State Sportswriters Association All-State large school basketball team released Thursday.
Indian River’s Sammy Angelo, Watertown’s Marlon Hinds-Ventour, Carthage’s Zion Tevaga and Elijah Whitfield, and Malone’s Payton Poirer were named to the Class A honorable mention list.
Andre Jackson of Albany Academy was named the Class A Player of the Year.
