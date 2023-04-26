Heuvelton senior Nate Mashaw and Harrisville junior Tanner Sullivan each made the New York State Sportswriters Association all-state Class D second team, which was announced Wednesday.
The two were the top-ranked north country players on the small-school all-state teams, which include Class B, C and D schools.
Mashaw, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 21 points per game and six rebounds and six assists per game for the Bulldogs. His 2023 performance also gained MVP honors for the Northern Athletic Conference on the Times All-North first team.
“Nate is one of the most driven workers I have observed,” said Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister.
Harrisville’s Sullivan also made the Times All-North first team. Sullivan averaged 21 ppg and five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for the Pirates as 6-foot guard.
“He was the engine that mad our team run,” Harrisville coach Brian Coloney said.
Chateaugay senior Walker Martin and Sackets Harbor junior Austin Griner each made the Class D third team.
Griner, a power forward with a strong inside game, totaled 518 points on the season, averaging 21.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, as well as 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals a game. Griner, who was named the Frontier League’s “D” Division MVP, as the team won both the regular season and playoff titles, guided the Patriots to a 22-2 season, including three sectionals wins before they were beaten by Hamilton in the Class D final.
Heuvelton senior Chris Ashlaw made the Class D sixth team.
Sackets Harbor sophomore Marcus Castine and LaFargeville junior Nathan Wyatt were named as honorable mentions. Castine, a forward, averaged 15.7 points and eight rebounds a game, while Wyatt averaged 21.6 and 7.4 rebounds a game.
In Class C, Canton junior Ryan Jones made the fourth team and his Canton classmate Ayomi Odetoyinbo made the seventh team. The Golden Bears advanced all the way to the state semifinals, falling a game short of the Class C title game in a 63-54 overtime loss to Haldane.
“He does a great job running our offense and he plays very hard on defense,” said Canton coach Troy Lassail of Jones, who averaged 12 ppg and five rebounds and assists per game and made the Times All-North first team.
Tupper Lake junior Tom Peterson made the sixth team in Class C.
From Section 3 in Class C, Beaver River senior Lucas Roes and South Lewis senior Aidan McGuire were both named as honorable mentions. Roes averaged 16.9 points and nine rebounds and paced the Beavers to “C” Division titles in both the regular season and playoffs, while Maguire averaged 23,1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game.
In Class B, General Brown senior Tucker Rosbrook was selected to the all-state sixth team. Also a power forward with a strong inside game, Rosbrook tallied 531 points on the season, averaging 24.1 and 16.1 rebounds a game, to go along with 2.5 assists a game.
Rosbrook, a Times All-North first-team pick for the Frontier League, helped guide the Lions to a 17-win season and the “B” Division’s playoff title.
Also from the division, Lowville senior Brody Brown was named to Class B’s 15th team. Brown, a guard and the Times All-North MVP for the Frontier League, averaged 21.8 points, as well as 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game, and guided the Red Raiders to the “B” Division’s regular-season crown.
Gouverneur sophomore Raine Rumble was named to the ninth team in Class B and Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner, an eighth grader, made the 11th team in Class B.
South Jefferson senior guard Curtis Staie (20.4 points and 6.0 assists per game), was named as a Class B honorable mention.
