PHILADELPHIA — For the second straight game, Indian River needed to bear down late in order to win.
Thousand Islands cut the lead to as close as three points, but Indian River stepped up on defense and came away with a 49-38 win.
Warriors coach Tim Callahan was pleased with how his team closed out the game against a more experienced Thousand Islands squad.
“In the South Jefferson game, we did not close the game out,” Callahan said, referencing Indian River’s narrow 45-42 victory over the Spartans on Tuesday night. “(Tonight) we made free throws down the stretch when it mattered, we executed a set when it mattered. That was a big basket (Michael) Frimpong made. And I think our defense, really, was where the difference was. We held them to 38 points, everyone was contested.”
Indian River spaced out its scoring with Frimpong (17 points) and TJ LaCroix (13 points) bearing the majority of the load.
LaCroix, the team’s only senior, credited the Warriors’ energy in allowing them to stay in the game.
“(Thousand Islands) was a team that we weren’t really scared of, but cautious of,” LaCroix said. “Keeping up the energy throughout the whole game, from beginning to the end, allowed us to have a lead to protect at halftime and at the end of the game.”
Thousand Islands (2-2) started four seniors — Emmet Baker, Connor MacKay, Brayden Mason and Joey Melfi. They entered Friday coming off of back-to-back wins against Immaculate Heart Central and Sackets Harbor.
Indian River is now 3-1, and four games into the season, the team is continuing to learn and grow. After Tuesday’s victory, LaCroix emphasized the importance of every possession, especially late in the game.
“Every possession counts, every offensive possession counts and every defensive possession counts, every loose ball counts,” LaCroix said. “Everything on the court counts, and a close game really highlights that fact.”
Thousand Islands remained within 10 points for the majority of the game’s final minutes. During every time out that was taken, Callahan hammered home the importance of tight defense.
“Coach was stressing defense, our team’s defense, we needed to lock down (Joey Melfi),” Frimpong said. “We had to lock him down. And then calm down, because it was getting hectic, so we needed to calm, be aggressive and just execute, that’s all we had to do today.”
Melfi was a threat all game, finishing with 26 points. The Warriors played him tightly. He was sent to the free-throw line 13 times where he knocked down eight attempts. Brayden Wiley had the next highest total with seven points.
While Melfi kept the Vikings in the game, Frimpong came through in a major way in the final quarter scoring seven points. He also finished with a team-high three 3-pointers.
“I don’t like close games,” Frimpong said. “South Jeff, I had a bad game against South Jeff, so coming into this game I was in my head like, ‘got to take over, got to take over, got to take over, got to get better.’”
Aside from LaCroix and Frimpong, the Warriors saw six points from Ismael Anglada-Paz and three points each from Reagan Alexander, Will Ligabo and Owen Frans. That balanced scoring approach benefited the Warriors.
“Yes, definitely,” LaCroix said. “I think we’ve had multiple games where we’ve had three or four or five people in double digits. I think those are definitely our best games, because they can’t shut everybody off if everybody is doing something and that’s kind of what a team is.”
Even if he’s not scoring, LaCroix is using his attitude to improve those around him.
“He’s a guy that is constantly encouraging kids,” Callahan said. “And that is important, especially when you’ve got a lot of people watching you play. Basketball is a game of mistakes and these kids make a lot of mistakes, but TJ is always there to say ‘pick your head up,’ or in the huddles, ‘we got this.’ He’s the encourager, he’s the guy that just keeps everybody positive.”
