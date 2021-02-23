COPENHAGEN — The pandemic version of the 2020-21 high school basketball season is far from ideal. But it has provided some enjoyable moments that wouldn’t have happened in a typical year.
One of those moments came Tuesday when Class B Lowville (3-0) traveled 15 minutes to play neighboring Class D Copenhagen (1-2) for the first of two regular season matchups.
Lowville won handily, 73-43, but it was a rare contest between the two schools whose players are friends beyond the court.
Same goes for the coaches.
Lowville head coach Zach Shambo and Copenhagen head coach Logan Spaulding have been friends since they were kids and they both starred for the Copenhagen boys basketball team, even winning a Section 3 Class D title in 2006. To get into the Copenhagen gym, you have to walk past a display case where a basketball sits with Shambo’s name on it, commemorating his 1000th point.
“It’s fun, knowing their coach as well as I do, Logan is my best friend and (Mike) Niles (Copenhagen JV coach) is one of my best friends, too,” Shambo said. “We run camps together and it’s fun to come back here to see their kids. It’s nice for me to see some of their seniors that we’ve had in basketball camp with for a long time.”
The two programs often run joint camps and try to scrimmage at least once a year.
“It’s unfamiliar territory, because we’re actually playing a game against them,” Spaulding said. “With Zach and I being such good friends and Lowville being so close, we usually scrimmage each other every year at the beginning of the season and once sectional play is set to begin, we always travel down there and scrimmage each other. We know there aren’t going to be any bone-headed kids who are going to try to hurt each other, it’s good for both teams.”
The game, while a fun opportunity, did not begin on a fun note for the Golden Knights. Lowville jumped out to a 28-0 lead before Copenhagen was able to put its first point on the board in the second quarter.
Lowville, which sat its starters for the majority of the second half, was led by Gavin Macaulay’s 16 points, followed by Aidan Zehr’s 13. However, sophomore Brody Brown incited the loudest reaction from the Lowville bench when he sent in a breakaway dunk in the second quarter.
Brown finished with 10 points.
“Yeah, I go to (Copenhagen player Cody) Powis’s gym sometimes, play around with him,” Brown said. “We’ve had a camp during the summer, so I knew them all but we haven’t played them in a while, so it was a different feel from when I played them in sixth grade.”
Lowville, as one of the best Class B teams in the state in the past few years, had an advantage over Copenhagen. That speed, height and overall talent allowed the Raiders to take such a dominating lead at the start. It didn’t help Copenhagen that when it did get open looks, shots simply weren’t falling.
“You can’t turn the ball over and allow them to get easy buckets and then set up their press,” Spaulding said. “I wasn’t upset, we knew that this was the possibility of what might happen, and at the end of the day we wanted to get good looks and I thought we did, I thought we had a lot of good looks in the first quarter and some of them didn’t drop.”
Copenhagen put together a better performance in the second half. Powis led the Golden Knights with 13 points, followed by eight points each from Clayton Parkin and Lucas Graves. The three combined for six 3-pointers.
The Lowville-Copenhagen connection didn’t stop at the varsity game. Prior to those two teams taking the court, Copenhagen JV coach Mike Niles went up against his father, Lowville JV coach Andrew Capone.
This was the second time the two have coached against each other.
“It’s been rewarding,” Niles said. “I’m a coach because of him, I grew up with him, I’ve been in the gym with him since I was three years old. So, he’s kind of given me my passion to coach. Last year, his team was really talented, a lot of them are on varsity now, he always gets the most out of his kids and that’s what I strive for.”
Capone said coaching against his son is weird but he is proud to see him working hard to help improve an already talented Copenhagen boys basketball program. Of course, the longtime coach had advice for his son.
“Get there early, work hard, just keep working hard with what you got,” Capone said. “We’re not the NBA where we can pick and choose our players, we get what we get and we try to do the best with our team. We try to overachieve by the end of the year.”
SOUTH LEWIS 84, BEAVER RIVER 77
Ian Anderson poured in a game-high 31 points and Parker Kristoff scored 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Falcons downed the Beavers in a nonleague game in Beaver Falls.
Cody Spann contributed 13 points for South Lewis (2-1) and Alex Hirschey scored 10. The Falcons outscored the Beavers, 30-15, in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Lincoln Becker scored 22 points to pace Beaver River (0-4) and Sam Bush contributed 18 points. Noah Zehr and Zacchaeus Lacomb each added 12 points for the Beavers.
SACKETS HARBOR 53, CARTHAGE 30
Tyler Green scored a game-high 21 points and recorded six rebounds and four assists as the Patriots topped the Comets in a nonleague game and season opener for both teams in Carthage.
Nolan Baker scored 15 points for Sackets Harbor (1-0) and also totaled nine steals and five assists.
Ashton Norton scored eight points to pace Carthage (0-1). The two teams will play again at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Sackets Harbor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 31, SOUTH LEWIS 24
Brynn Rice and MaKayla Garrison each scored six points to lead Beaver River to a nonleague victory in Turin.
Brenna Mast and Joslin Duell followed with five points each for the Beavers (1-3).
Jayden Green led the Falcons (0-3) with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.