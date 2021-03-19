CLAYTON — Joey Melfi and Emmet Baker capped off their boys basketball careers by scoring 18 and 20 points, respectively, in Thousand Islands’ final game of the season, a 66-57 victory over Carthage in a nonleague encounter Thursday.
Melfi, who recorded seven rebounds and eight assists for the Vikings (3-3), concludes his varsity career with 1,312 points. This was also coach Scott Lalonde’s final game as Thousand Islands’ varsity boys basketball coach.
Carthage (1-9) was led by Trenton Walker, who scored 17 points, and Ashton Norton, who scored 15.
SACKETS HARBOR 47, SOUTH JEFFERSON 45
Tyler Green led all scorers with 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to spark the Patriots past the Spartans in a nonleague game at Sackets Harbor.
Nolan Baker contributed 16 points for Sackets Harbor (8-1) and Dominik Sprague finished with 12 points.
Curtis Staie scored 15 points to pace the Spartans (2-3).
COPENHAGEN 77, IMMACULATE HEART 40
Cody Powis scored a team-high 25 points to help drive the Golden Knights to a victory over the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Shareef Stokely scored 20 points for the Golden Knights (4-7). He and Powis combined for seven 3-pointers.
Bobby O’Connor and Cooper Lawler scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Immaculate Heart Central (0-6).
HERMON-DEKALB 61, HAMMOND 32
Adam Lynch scored 17 points to lead the Demons (2-4) past the Red Devils in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Art Carr, Jay Carrow and Jacob Spencer all scored 14 points and Jacob Coller added 10 for the Demons.
Luke McQueer scored 12 for the Red Devils (0-5) and Brandon LaRock tossed in 10.
EDWARDS-KNOX 51, COLTON-PIERREPONT 44
Tyler Scott supplied 18 points as the Cougars (3-3) defeated the Colts in a nonleague game at Russell.
Billy LaPierre scored 16 points and Noah Powell added 12 for the Colts (1-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 59, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 58
Noah Dominy tallied 17 points for the Flyers (2-4) in a tight win over the Larries in a nonleague game at Norwood.
Owen Haas added 14 points for the Flyers.
Xavier Shattuck led the Larries (5-2) with 15 points and Tommy Storrin scored 10.
OFA 89, MADRID-WADDINGTON 55
Trent Sargent scored 26 points as the Blue Devils (6-0) defeated the Yellowjackets in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg.
Aiden LaFlair scored 12 points and Eli Bullock and Connor Graveline both added 11.
Kyle Stoner led Madrid-Waddington (1-5) with 18 points and Jacob Morgan supplied 12.
