POTSDAM — MeSean Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team to an 82-31 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a Section 10 overall semifinal Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The Class B champion Blue Devils (19-4 overall) will meet Class A champion Malone for the title at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Maxcy Hall.
Prior to the game Johnson won the Joe Jukoski Award, which goes to the top overall player in Section 10. He is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals per game and shooting more than 70 percent from the field. The other finalists were Chateaugay’s Jonah McDonald, Madrid-Waddington’s Brennan Harmer and Harrisville’s Jadon Sullivan.
Trent Sargent scored 18 points and Jackson Jones supplied 13 for the Blue Devils. Harry Powers added 12 points for OFA.
Brennan Harmer led the Class C champion Yellowjackets (18-5) with 11 points.
n Keegan Monette scored 15 points and led a balanced offense for Malone in a 68-49 win over Chateaugay in the first semifinal at Maxcy Hall.
Payton Poirier scored 12 points for the Class A champion Huskies (16-6) and Jake VanSteenburg added 10.
Malone outscored Class D champion Chateaugay 58-35 over the final three quarters.
Jonah McDonald led the Bulldogs (23-1) with 26 points and Jed McDonald added 11.
