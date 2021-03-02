SACKETS HARBOR — Sackets Harbor’s offense has never been a huge point of concern in recent seasons. The Patriots can score.
It was usually a matter of whether or not they could defend.
So far in 2021, the Patriots have shown that they can.
The Patriots, led by junior Tyler Green, senior Nolan Baker and junior Thomas Lind, defeated Immaculate Heart Central at home on Tuesday, 69-38, in a boys basketball game.
Green paced Sackets Harbor (3-0) with 29 points, 21 of which came in the first half. He and Baker often found the basket off of turnovers forced by their press.
“Our defense has improved greatly, I feel like we have a better basketball IQ,” Green said. “So, we have our younger kids buying in to how that defense is going to create that offensive chance. Our offense is going to come by, but that defense is going be what creates our flow of play.”
Midway through the second quarter, Baker used his lengthy arms to snag an inbound pass away from IHC (0-1) and immediately turn it into two points.
When Baker and Green — the core of the Patriots on both ends of the floor — play well, the rest of the team typically follows.
“They’re our leaders, we’re going to rely on them,” coach Jeff Robbins said. “They’ve both played for four years, Tyler played a little bit as an eighth grader and Nolan has been up since he was a freshman. So, they know everything. I still have to give them reminders sometimes, but they know it. So, when I remind them, they know it. So, when there are mistakes, they can help the younger players with that.”
According to Robbins, much of the defensive success rides on discipline and consistency. And while he sees room to improve, the defense is coming along well thus far.
That connection between Baker and Green is a result of years of playing together.
“I’m the closest with Tyler out of anybody on the court, he’s like my brother,” Baker said. “We’ve been playing basketball together since we were little, little kids. We just work hard every day, and it’s paid off.”
Baker finished with 15 points for the Patriots. He and Green combined to hit six threes.
Austin Pertl and Bobby O’Connor each had nine points for IHC. The Cavaliers kept it close with the Patriots in the first quarter thanks to three 3-pointers.
But the team showed its youth, either missing the open man or making ill-advised passes. IHC put up its most points in the fourth quarter, but by that point the Patriots had begun playing its second string, mostly consisting of eighth and ninth graders.
Finding playing time for those younger players in this shortened, playoff-less season will be an emphasis for Robbins.
“With the juniors on down, it’s all about development,” Robbins said. “Not just developing their game, developing their mind, their mental toughness. What a blessing for some of these younger guys to be on varsity as eighth graders and ninth graders and get an opportunity to play and get their feet wet in situations that aren’t super high-pressure.”
The Patriots aren’t fielding a JV team this season so there are five eighth graders and two ninth graders on the varsity roster.
The older players are playing the mentoring role constantly.
“We have to keep it constant,” Green said. “Some of them are coming up straight from modified, so Nolan and I, even Rob (Berkey), our senior leadership and junior leadership, we have to talk to them and keep them in the program so that they can do the same thing for the next group of younger guys.”
With the game ending relatively early, both IHC and Sackets Harbor agreed to play a fifth quarter as a scrimmage. The stats and score didn’t count but it offered extra reps for both teams.
If all goes right, Robbins is hoping to play 11 or so games throughout March.
INDIAN RIVER 54, WATERTOWN 35
TaeJean LaCroix led a balanced scoring attack, finishing with 14 points for Indian River in the Warriors’ victory in Watertown.
Reagan Alexander and Michael Frimpong each scored 12 points for Indian River (1-0). On defense the team had a total of 15 steals, four by LaCroix. Steven Dottery finished with 10 rebounds.
Nathan McNulty and Patrick Duah each finished with 10 points for Watertown (0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 46, THOUSAND ISLANDS 36
Nate Heller led the Lions to a season-opening victory over Thousand Islands with 15 points in Dexter.
Jaren Peckham added 11 points and Tucker Rosbrook finished with nine for General Brown (1-0). Joey Melfi, a senior, scored 18 points for Thousand Islands (0-1). Brayden Wiley finished with nine.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 62, CARTHAGE 42
Evan Widrick finished with 21 points for South Jefferson in its season opening win over Carthage in Adams.
The Spartans (1-0) finished with seven 3-pointers, Josh Maguire finished with three of them. Josh Tanner scored 14 points.
Trenton Walker scored s game-leading 24 points for Carthage (0-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 65, POTSDAM 50
Jayden Ashley delivered a career-high 28 points as St. Lawrence overcame a one-point deficit at halftime to defeat Potsdam in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
The Larries (1-0) outscored the Sandstoners 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
Hayden Perkins added 18 points for St. Lawrence. For Potsdam (0-1), Ansen Herrick supplied 17 points and David Crocker contributed 10.
MALONE 61, SALMON RIVER 51
Aiden Decillis led a balanced offense for the Huskies with 13 points as Malone defeated Salmon River in Fort Covington.
Gavin Barse added 11 points for Malone (1-0).
Hawi Cook-Francis connected for 21 points for Salmon River (0-1). Logan Lebehn added 10.
