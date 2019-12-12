COPENHAGEN — Lyme passed the ball six times before Tyler Wilson had a chance to put the Indians up by three points late in overtime. On the seventh pass, Jake Bombard flung the ball around the 3-point line to a fairly well guarded Wilson who had just made his way into the corner.
Wilson unleashed the shot almost as soon as the ball hit his palm, a second later it rattled through the rim to give the Lyme boys basketball team a 68-65 lead and ultimately the Frontier League “D” Division win over Copenhagen on Thursday night.
It wasn’t often in the 36 minute game that Lyme (4-1, 3-0) was able to take that much time developing a play. Copenhagen’s relentless defense poked and swatted away more than a few balls, keeping Lyme from extending its lead to anything more than six points.
“We didn’t do anything differently, I just told them that we have to take care of the ball better because they knew that we were going to slow it down and pass it around,” Lyme coach Leo Wilson said. “They were going to try to anticipate the passes and go meet the ball instead of just standing there.”
Tyler Wilson finished with seven 3-pointers and 29 total points. He hit two 3-pointers in the first half, but he became more effective later in the game.
In the four-minute overtime, he hit three 3-pointers that accounted for all of the Indians’ scoring in the period.
“When the kid’s hot he’s hot,” Kyle Gaumes said of Wilson. “If he has the ball and he’s hitting 3, just keep feeding him. Like on that one to put us up three, you just have to keep feeding him the ball.”
Wilson was an effective 3-point shooter last season but tried to implement more of an inside game this season. With Isaiah Wilson out these past two game with a concussion, Tyler Wilson and Gaumes have had to take on bigger roles in the paint.
“I definitely had to step it up on the boards and on offense,” Tyler Wilson said. “I’m normally not much of a scorer, but since he’s been out I really had to step up my game and scoring.”
Gaumes and Tyler Wilson have pieced together the offense these past two games with Isaiah out. Once again Gaumes showed out, matching Wilson’s 29 points. Gaumes only hit one 3-pointer, the majority of the time his scoring came around the rim. Driving to the basket also forced him to draw fouls and go to the free- throw line, making 10 of his 11 foul shots.
“We try to tell them all to go to the basket, but Kyle has a knack of really getting to the basket,” Leo Wilson said. “He uses his body well and he can usually finish well.”
Leo Wilson wanted his team driving to the basket and getting the easy points instead of constantly pulling up for jump shots. Part of the reason was that without Isaiah Wilson, the Indians were a small lineup and throughout the game were significantly outrebounded on the glass. They didn’t get many second chances, making that first chance so important.
Copenhagen’s ability to rebound the ball helped kill off Lyme’s unsuccessful offensive possessions, while extending those of the Golden Knights. Without Isaiah Wilson, Tucker Carroll — who finished with 12 points — dominated the paint.
Though the Golden Knights (2-1, 2-1) didn’t get the result they were looking for, there were positives to build on.
“I told the boys that it’s only one game and it’s still December,” Copenhagen coach Logan Spaulding said. “Hopefully we’re playing better basketball by February.”
The Golden Knights gave their fans moments to get excited about. Cody Powis finished with a team-high 20 points and hit six 3-pointers. Shareef Stokely came up clutch late in the fourth quarter when, trailing by three, he hit a contested 3-pointer that tied the game at 59 in the final seconds of regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.