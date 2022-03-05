CANTON — A powerful Suffern boys hockey team from Section 1 ended Canton’s season Saturday afternoon with a 10-2 win in a NYSPHSAA Division I quarterfinal at the Canton Pavilion.
Suffern (19-1 overall) scored four goals in the first period and outshot Canton 50-9 to advance to the state final four next weekend in Buffalo.
“It’s really hard to believe,” Canton captain Scotty Ahlfeld said of his career ending. “It’s been a long and a short four years. It feels super short, but really it’s been a long battle, especially with last year losing almost all the season (to COVID-19). It’s great to come over here and play in these high-pressure games. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but you’re not always going to get that. It’s a good experience for everybody. It’s the last game of my Canton varsity career and it’s just been fun.”
Senior Ryan Schelling, who will play NCAA Division I men’s hockey for Providence, started Suffern off with an impressive shorthanded goal at 2 minutes, 52 seconds of the first period.
Schelling deked out a Canton defender twice, then skated in alone on Golden Bears goalie Hayden Todd and scored his 28th goal of the season.
“It was a great pass by Wyatt Levy,” Schelling said. “I found a nice seam there and I just went on a breakaway. It was a penalty kill. The defense made a great play and Wyatt found a great seam and made a great pass tape-to-tape. Getting a goal early, it’s good to get the energy going and know we are going to keep building from there. We have such a great team and such great depth. We know our team can score. Once we get one early we know we can build off of that.”
Schelling followed that play by setting up Suffern’s second goal, finding an open Jack Flatley near the net and sending him a pass that led to a goal at 11:41 of the opening period.
The Mounties closed out the period with two more quick goals.
Ben Burns scored his 34th goal of the season with 1:12 left in the period and Colin Nolan scored with 3.7 seconds left to make it 4-0 after one, with Suffern holding a 22-6 edge in shots.
“I liked that a lot of guys got on the scoresheet today,” Burns said. “All three lines were really flying out there. We came out hot and didn’t take our foot off the gas the rest of the game. (The first period) gave us a lot of momentum. In the second period we got a ton more shots. (Todd) made a few nice saves to keep them in it.”
Suffern scored three more goals in the second period to extend the lead to 7-0.
“They were a quick team,” Ahlfeld said. “We played a couple other quick teams, but none of them has been as deep as this team, I think. It’s hard when you layer shifts like that, one after another, you have a tough time breaking out and it’s hard to get back in the game. A couple goals early let us down, too. They are a good team.”
Chris Smith scored on a scramble in front of Canton’s net 2:08 into the second. That was followed by a goal from Charlie Tryrell at 4:47 and a final goal from Harry Balk at 13:43.
Canton (12-11) scored the first goal of the third period at 6:58 on a shot from Drew Blevins.
Suffern answered with a goal from Dan Greco two minutes later and then Greco scored another goal with 3:43 left to make it 9-1.
Suffern’s final goal came from James McCafferty with 86 seconds left in the game.
Canton’s leading scorer Rhett Palmer, playing his final game of his career, scored his 23rd goal of the season with 3.7 seconds left to end the scoring.
“There’s a lot of character in that room,” Canton coach Anthony Levato said. “That’s what I like about this group. They didn’t stop fighting. ... I love every one of them. You will see them in the state tournament again. For them to have this experience under their belt, you can’t put a price on that.”
