CANTON — A Canton boys lacrosse team with lofty aspirations started strong Wednesday, eventually producing a 17-7 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference game.
The Golden Bears scored the first seven goals of the game and cruised the rest of the way to improve to 2-0 this season.
Canton, under new coach Jeff Meyers, a former Golden Bear player, was the regular-season champion two years ago with a 12-2 record but came up short, losing to Salmon River 12-11 in a Section 10 semifinal.
“Our offense was clicking and we did a good job finishing,” Meyers said. “We competed right from the start. It’s good to start that way. We have a lot of opportunities to get some guys who are brand new to varsity lacrosse a lot of time. Our sophomores looked great as well.
“We like to come out and set the tone right away and kind of push the pace when we can. I definitely think there are a lot of good teams and a lot of talent out there. It’s hard to tell, having two years off, We can’t find any tape (of opponents).”
The Golden Bears began their first season since 2019 on Monday with 9-6 home win over the Shamrocks.
Daniel Mahoney started things for Canton on Wednesday, scoring just 38 seconds into the game.
Aiden Hoose scored two straight goals to put Canton up 3-0 with 7 minutes, 57 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“We were moving it well and getting our plays going,” Hoose said. “Everyone was playing well individually. They were leaving the middle kind of open, so it was easy for us to dodge.”
The run continued with a goal from Nolan Bombard, followed by a goal from defenseman Rhett Palmer, who scooped up a ground ball from his own zone and ran down the field before bouncing in a goal.
Michael Schwartfigure scored and the spurt ended with another goal from Bombard, who finished with four.
OFA, playing its first game of the season under new coach Andrew Roddy, a Blue Devil alum, snapped the run when Chase Jacobs scored with 31.1 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 4-1.
OFA cut the margin to 10-4 early in the second half, but Canton ended any hopes of a comeback by scoring four straight goals in the third quarter to build a 14-4 lead.
Bombard started that run with a goal with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Palmer scored his second goal of the game 17 seconds later, and was followed by goals from Hoose and Bombard.
Palmer helped Canton shut down the Blue Devils offense and chipped in with his two goals. He plays forward in hockey so lacrosse gives him a different mind-set.
“I think we came to compete,” Palmer said. “We played hard and did our own jobs and that’s what we had to do to be successful. I started kind of late (playing defense), but I like it. It’s a nice switch of play.”
Mahoney finished with three goals and two assists and Josh Aldous added two goals for Canton.
Eli Bullock led the Blue Devils with three goals and an assist and Drew Costello scored twice.
“We got a lot to take away from that game,” Roddy said. “We had a lot of penalties. If we don’t take the penalties, we stay in the game. (Canton) moved the ball really well. We have a lot to work on.”
