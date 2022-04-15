High school boys lacrosse
CARTHAGE — Carter Kempney and Josh Bigelow each scored three times as the Carthage boys lacrosse team outlasted Cazenovia, 10-8, in a nonleague game Friday afternoon.
Lincoln Escudero added two goals and an assist while Noah Odett handed out a pair of assists for the Comets (4-3). D.B. Falge scored twice and Brody Coleman distributed four assists for the Lakers (5-1).
