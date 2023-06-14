WATERTOWN — Watertown High School senior Joseph J. Girardi was named the 2023 recipient of the Northern New York Community Foundation Coach Matthew J. Branski Award.
The Coach Matthew J. Branski Award was established at the Community Foundation shortly after his passing in January 2020 to honor his leadership as a decades-long lacrosse coach and Watertown High School teacher who mentored countless students and athletes on and off the field.
Highly regarded by players, parents, fellow teachers and coaches, Branski was a true friend who always ensured each player was treated with respect. While he demanded excellence, he inspired such results through the example he set for others.
His passion for the game of lacrosse was matched equally by the same for Watertown High School, and the young men on his teams were genuinely excited to play. Some of his players went on to pursue lacrosse careers in officiating and coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels.
In 2002, Branski reached the pinnacle of his career when he was inducted into the Upstate New York Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Branski Award honorees are veterans of the Watertown High School boys lacrosse program and demonstrate a hard-working attitude, dedication to the sport, determination to lead, and exhibit good sportsmanship. Students with plans to play collegiate lacrosse receive strong consideration for the award.
