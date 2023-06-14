WATERTOWN — Watertown High School senior Joseph J. Girardi was named the 2023 recipient of the Northern New York Community Foundation Coach Matthew J. Branski Award.

The Coach Matthew J. Branski Award was established at the Community Foundation shortly after his passing in January 2020 to honor his leadership as a decades-long lacrosse coach and Watertown High School teacher who mentored countless students and athletes on and off the field.

