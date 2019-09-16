HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN — Watertown High School junior Evan Richardson has verbally committed to attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point to play lacrosse.
As a sophomore goalie, Richardson led the Cyclones to a 12-5 record, including a 6-1 mark for a share of the Frontier League title.
Behind Richardson, Watertown defeated rival Carthage twice, including an 8-7 league win at Carthage on May 14. He also backed the Cyclones to an 8-7 overtime win against the Comets in a nonleague game April 24.
Richardson is also Watertown’s starting goalie in boys soccer.
