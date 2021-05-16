OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Eli Bullock sat on the bench, staring out at the field, as Canton wrapped up a 17-7 win over OFA in the boys lacrosse season opener May 5.
Bullock, a senior midfielder, was just doing part of his process.
“I care a lot about lacrosse,” Bullock said. “I’ve played since I was a kid. It’s been my main real escape from life. Every time I leave a game I take a deep breath and look around at my surroundings. I take a loss in as deep as I can and try to learn from it.”
OFA has gotten off to an 0-3 start this season. Two years ago, before last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, OFA had emerged as one of the better programs in the Northern Athletic Conference with a 10-4 record.
Several standout players have graduated from that team and Bullock finds himself the leader on a more inexperienced team.
“We lost a lot of stars and with a new coach (Andrew Roddy), it changes a lot of things up,” Bullock said. “(Roddy) is going to be a great coach.”
Bullock and Roddy have a few things in common. Roddy is a former Blue Devil lacrosse player and was with the program from the start.
“He’s a very coachable player,” Roddy said of Bullock. “He will listen to what you tell him. He’s all about trying to up his game and fix what he struggles with. He’s very competitive and wants to be the best player out there. I haven’t seen a day he doesn’t come in and give you everything he’s got.”
The other thing the two share in common is SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse. Roddy played for Bears coach Rick Berkman and Bullock plans to play for SUNY Potsdam next year.
“Making you feel a part of the team is (Berkman’s) big deal,” Roddy said. “He really holds everyone to a standard, that I like. He sets goals for them to reach. I like that about him as a coach. He pushed us to strive for him.”
It almost seems like Bullock was destined to play for SUNY Potsdam. He never promoted himself as a player to college coaches, didn’t play for many travel teams or attend camps.
He tried out for an Adirondack summer team Berkman coached and wound up getting offered a spot on next year’s SUNY Potsdam season before next season.
“I loved (Berkman),” Bullock said. “That’s the guy who got mere there.
“He’s the only coach that really recruited me and saw my game. He’s been a real part of me going there. I loved the way he treated me.”
Roddy has his own coaching style, but some of what he does he picked up from his SUNY Potsdam days, which will make Bullock’s transition easier.
“I remember on one of our first practices this season we did a running drill,” Bullock said.
“I was gassed and (Roddy) said, ‘Wait until you do this at SUNY Potsdam, you’ll run a lot more.’ He loved SUNY Potsdam and the program there. I’ve never really ran as many plays and defensive setups as Roddy has put in this year.”
Bullock has scored three goals with one assist so far this season, but he has no idea about his statistics.
All he cares about is winning games.
“He’s definitely my one player I can rely on most,” Roddy said. “He gives it his all on every play. I admire that about him. It shows who he really is as a teammate and human being. He’s working his tail off and other guys naturally will follow.
“He carries that leadership role very well. He’s not afraid to tell someone if they are not playing up to the potential they could play too.”
The Bullock file
Hometown: Ogdensburg.
Parents: Arlee Bullock, Molly Williams, Jody Williams (step-dad)
Siblings: Brother, Brady Bullock; Step-sisters, Georgia and Abby.
Other: Member of National Honor Society.
