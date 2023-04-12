UTICA — The General Brown High School boys lacrosse team surrendered five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter before falling to Section 2’s Shenendehowa, 11-4, in a nonleague game Wednesday afternoon at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Sheamus Devine scored two goals to go with an assist, and Luke Secreti made 16 saves for the Lions (2-3 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.