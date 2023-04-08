ADAMS — Andre Watts racked up five goals and an assist as the South Jefferson boys lacrosse team downed Central Square, 11-2, in a nonleague game Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Hopkins and Corbin O’Brien each totaled two goals for the Spartans (3-2), who have won three straight games.
