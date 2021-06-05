Watertown High School will begin the Section 3 boys lacrosse tournament at home, winning the only opening-round home game for Frontier League schools as seeds were announced Saturday.
The Cyclones, the No. 3 seed, host sixth-seeded Whitesboro (4-5) and are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class B tournament at Watertown High School.
If Watertown (12-5) advances, it will play at No. 2 East Syracuse-Minoa (10-2) on Thursday in a semifinal game at East Syracuse-Minoa High School. The Class B title game is scheduled for Saturday.
The other four Frontier League teams in the Section 3 tournament landed road assignments in their first-round games.
In Class C, Indian River (7-5) received a No. 5 seed and plays at No. 4 New Hartford (10-4), scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at New Hartford High School. Carthage (6-7) is the No. 6 seed and meets No. 3 Homer (8-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Homer Central School.
Indian River, with a win, would next play top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (14-2) Thursday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. Carthage, with a win, would play the winner of No. 2 Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (10-4) and No. 7 Chittenango (7-9) on Thursday at a site to be determined. A Chittenango upset would land Carthage a home game Thursday.
In the Class D tournament, General Brown received the fifth seed and plays No. 4 Tully/Fabius-Pompey at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tully High School. South Jefferson is seeded seventh and is scheduled to play at No. 2 Skaneateles at 7 p.m. in Skaneateles.
A General Brown win puts the Lions in a Thursday game against either No. 1 Westhill (10-3) or No. 8 Holland Patent (10-3). A South Jefferson victory would give the Spartans a semifinal berth Thursday against No. 3 LaFayette/Onondaga (9-4) or No. 6 Marcellus (5-9).
Both the Class C and D tournament championship games are scheduled for Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Section 3 brackets for girls lacrosse, and baseball and softball are scheduled to be released Sunday.
There is no state tournament for spring sports this year.
