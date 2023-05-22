The Watertown High School boys lacrosse team received the No. 3 seed in the Section 3 Class B playoffs when brackets were unveiled Monday night.
The Cyclones (12-3 overall), fresh off the program’s first unbeaten Frontier League campaign, topped the five area teams selected for the tournament in their respective classes.
Watertown will open by hosting No. 6 Auburn (8-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class B quarterfinal matchup.
The Class D bracket is highlighted by a matchup of league foes, with fourth-seeded General Brown (9-6) set to host No. 5 South Jefferson (8-8) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Dexter.
The Lions swept the Spartans in the regular season — 10-9 and 9-7 — in a pair of highly competitive outings.
Two area teams were selected in the Class C field and will open with first-round games Tuesday night.
Carthage (6-10) is the sixth seed and will host No. 11 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (2-10) at 6:30 p.m., while No. 7 Indian River (3-13) hosts No. 10 Cortland (6-10) at 7 p.m.
The championship games for all four classes are slated for May 31. Class A and B will play their title games at Cicero-North Syracuse as the C and D finals are held at Liverpool.
