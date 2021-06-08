WATERTOWN — Vince Lavarnway and his Watertown senior teammates have never experienced a sectional victory in lacrosse, that was until Tuesday night.
Lavarnway totaled 10 points, including generating eight assists, and senior goalie Evan Richardson made 10 saves as the third-seeded Cyclones defeated sixth-seeded Whitesboro, 15-3, in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal at Watertown High School.
Lavarnway and Richardson are among 15 seniors on this Watertown team, which broke through this year to win the Frontier League championship.
“It’s great,” Lavarnway said. “There’s no place I’d rather be, being here with the boys and winning our first sectional game.”
After checking off this box in their plans this season, the Cyclones move on in the Section 3 tournament.
“Last home game, obviously emotions were high,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of guys on this team who have been here a long time, I’ve been here since eighth grade, I’ve been here a long time and we’ve never won a sectional game, so especially having that at home, it’s a great experience.”
Watertown (13-3) will play at second-seeded East Syracuse-Minoa in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“With 15 seniors, we’ve been dreaming about this since we started,” Lavarnway said. “We can’t wait, hopefully we can make a run.”
While Lavarnway led a balanced offensive effort, Richardson backed a defensive masterpiece by the Cyclones, who blanked the Warriors in the final three quarters of the game.
“No doubt, the guys in front of me played a heck of a game,” Richardson said. “Three goals in the first quarter and none in the last three quarters, you can’t ask for anything better than that. We had lots of talk, our guys were ready to go, our middies played great defense.”
“They got a couple quick ones on us, and I was a little bit nervous,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said. “But I’m confident in our defense, starting three seniors and a senior goalie, they played phenomenal all year and I’m very confident in them.”
Sophomores Jack Clough and Kyan Combs each scored four goals for Watertown and senior Gabe Lajoie and sophomore Mick O’Donnell each contributed two goals and an assist.
“The guys were ready to go, everybody played their hearts out, we had lots of energy,” Richardson said. “We knew they were going to come with energy, so we took a couple punches and then we threw some back, so it was good.”
Lavarnway had a hand in eight of Watertown’s goals in the first half, registering a goal and seven assists. At one point, he assisted on five consecutive goals.
“Credit to everyone on the offense, I wouldn’t have those assists if they didn’t finish those goals,” Lavarnway said. “Everyone works hard, everyone gets their fair share and no one’s selfish, I love it.”
“We made a change after the first quarter, we moved him to behind the goal,” Navarra said of Lavarnway. “And he was just hitting guys that were cutting in. He’s a good feeder and he’s a great leader.”
With the game tied at 3-3 through the first quarter, Combs and O’Donnell each scored within a 22-second span, with Combs scoring the go-ahead goal with 6:49 remaining in the first half.
O’Donnell scored again with 4:44 left, again assisted by Lavarnway, for a 6-3 Cyclones’ advantage.
“They came out in a zone (defense) and we were expecting man-to-man, so it took a minute or so to figure it out,” Lavarnway said. “But once we figured it out, we got going and started putting them in the back of the net.”
Watertown expanded the spurt into a 7-0 run to close the first half — capped by a goal each from Combs, Clough, Lajoie and Lavarnway, with the last coming with seven seconds left — to lead 10-3.
“We got a couple goals in transition, we ran a couple nice plays, and we executed what we had talked about,” Navarra said of his team’s surge in the second quarter. “It was a huge difference and we shot the ball much better around the goalie.”
Lavarnway, Combs and Clough each followed with a goal in the third quarter for a 13-3 advantage and Combs and Jack Fallon added a goal in the fourth for the final margin.
Richardson needed to make only four saves after halftime to secure the win for Watertown, which has now won seven consecutive games.
“We shut them out for the last three quarters, so it was good,” said Richardson, who will attend the U.S. Military Academy in the fall. “We made some adjustments after the first quarter, we were sleeping a little bit at the beginning, just kind of with emotion and tension. But we figured it out after the first quarter.”
Kollin Matthews, Aidan Day and Cameron Manley each scored a goal to pace Whitesboro (4-6) and goalie Ryan Quinn finished with 16 saves.
Richardson and several of his teammates have experienced some success in sectionals before in soccer, advancing to a Section 3 final in 2019, but are looking forward to experiencing the semifinal round in lacrosse.
“We’re really excited,” Richardson said. “We know it’s going to be a huge game, we know the stakes are high, but our goal is just to play on Saturday. We want to play on Saturday in the sectional championship. We know it’s a huge game, we know they’re going to be good and we know they’re going to have a lot of energy, but we’re going to be ready to go, no doubt.”
