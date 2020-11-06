CANTON — Canton’s possible perfect season in boys soccer was in jeopardy, but senior Christopher Schuckers came through twice during scrambles in front of the net, including a winning goal with 6.4 seconds left, as the Golden Bears defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Canton improved to 9-0 with the win and effectively clinched the division title. But most importantly, with no postseason playoffs due to COVID-19, the Golden Bears kept alive their goal of not losing or tying a game this season.
OFA goalie David Vernsey, who four minutes earlier kept the game tied by blocking a penalty shot, came out of his net in the final 10 seconds to try to make a play on a ball loose in the box. He fell down, the ball squirted away and Schuckers was there with an open net for a target.
“The ball just popped out and I just closed my eyes and ripped it,” Schuckers said. “I didn’t expect (that situation). It was late in the game and I had to finish.”
Canton coach Matt Caufield was directly behind Schuckers near the team bench as he watched the play develop.
“We had multiple chances on that last one and Schuckers came in and he was solid,” Caufield said. “I thought at some point that we were going to get out of our shape and people we just be chasing the ball, but we seemed to keep our form pretty well. Everything fell into place. Hopefully this is destiny and we’re meant to finish this out and have a perfect season.”
Heading into Thursday’s game Canton had pretty much cruised through the season. The Golden Bears had two one-goal wins over Salmon River, including one in overtime, but had only allowed four goals in eight games and had outscored the opposition, 25-4.
Canton scored one of its earliest goals of the year in the fifth minute when Colin Taylor converted on a pass from Nicholas Estabrooks for a 1-0 lead.
“(Estabrooks) passed it to me and I shot it right through the goalie’s legs,” Taylor said.
OFA (6-3), which is coached by former Canton player Matt Morley, did the same thing as the Golden Bears in the second half, tying the game four minutes in with a goal from Logan Horton.
Karson LaRose gave the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead when he scored in the 55th minute, converting on a pass from London Jackson when Canton goalie Parker Hunt came out of the net to try to get to a loose ball.
“We played a lot better in the second half,” Morley said. “We switched a few things up, got a lot of momentum. I thought we did some nice things. We battled back pretty hard.”
LaRose’s goal put Canton in a position it had not faced this season, trailing late in a game.
Fortunately for Canton, a COVID-19 required mask break five minutes later gave Caufield a chance to settle his team and ask them how they planned to react.
“The mask break, which we aren’t used to having in soccer, was a nice little time out,” Caufield said. “They came out and they reacted well. They had a couple of nice looks and they capitalized. I thought we preserved right to the end.”
Canton tied the game in the 68th minute on Schuckers’ first goal of the game, which also came during a scramble in front of the net. Taylor assisted on that goal.
The late penalty shot by Taylor, which OFA’s Vernsey blocked with his hands, was another time Canton could have gone a different direction, but that didn’t happen.
“It made us nervous,” Taylor said of trailing. “We handled it well, better than I would have ever thought.”
Said Schuckers, “It felt really good. We hadn’t been down before and we were worried. But we came back.”
