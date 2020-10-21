GOUVERNEUR — About 11 months ago Gouverneur’s JoJo Cummings made one of the biggest plays of the football season, intercepting a Valhalla pass late in the game to preserve a 14-11 Wildcats win that sent Gouverneur to the state Class C championship game.
Last fall Cummings was a linebacker and running back. This fall, due to COVID-19 precautions moving football to the spring, he has joined the boys soccer team.
“I joked around with my buddies saying it would be fun to play soccer if we didn’t have football,” said Cummings, a senior. “It was something to stay active and stay competing. This is the first time I’ve ever played. There’s a lot more running throughout the game. You are always up and down the field. It’s a lot more sprinting.”
Cummings isn’t the only Gouverneur football player to make the move to soccer. His football teammates Caden Storie, Brock Cox, Connor Wood and Danny Hall have all joined him, and the Wildcats won their first game since 2018 when they beat Potsdam 3-0 last Friday.
Even football coach Sean Devlin has joined in, coaching Gouverneur’s modified soccer team this fall.
“I have six or seven kids who played modified football who have come over to play soccer,” Devlin said. “It’s a learning experience for some of them. I know all the (players) anyway through school. I’ve had them all in class. We are having fun and it’s going much better than I expected. It’s a team sport and I coach football, girls basketball and track (and field), so I understand what it takes to win and get better. The (varsity) coach (Luke Hayden) has been very helpful and the kids who have played soccer for a long time have been helpful. They didn’t have a coach. They asked me and I said I would do it. If I’m going to do it I am all in and will do the best job I can for the kids.”
Gouverneur’s varsity football players possess a winning mentality, having finished with perfect Northern Athletic Conference records for the last four years. Hayden, who was modified boys soccer coach last year, appreciates that experience as the Wildcats have been trying to build the boys soccer team back up. The last two years Gouverneur played as an independent and this is their first season back in the Central Division.
“They brought a different energy, compared to what we were used to,” Hayden said. “They are a lot more physical. Soccer players are more finesse, have to have the footwork. These guys aren’t afraid to run through somebody. It’s definitely been different.”
One advantage is Gouverneur, which was 0-15 last year, has improved its roster size from 13 to 20.
“I like having subs because I can rotate them a lot more to keep them all fresh,” Hayden said. “It gives them a breather.”
Cummings made an impact for the soccer team immediately. He scored Gouverneur’s first goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Ogdensburg Free Academy on Oct. 13.
“I was surprised,” Cummings said. “I was very excited. I didn’t think I was going to score the first game of the season. I was right in the box next to the goalie and just kind of tapped it in. I feel like in a football game there are always touchdowns, a lot of scoring his happening. When you are the one guy to score on the soccer field, and no one else scores, it’s a different kind of excitement.”
As one of the top linebackers in Section 10, Cummings is used to physical play and the bruises and soreness that comes from a football game. He’s been surprised from his early soccer experiences.
“It is pretty physical, a lot more than I thought it was going to be,” Cummings said. “It’s fun not having the stress of another undefeated football season, that kind of thing. It’s just something to have fun and something to learn. I’m am still figuring it out a little bit. The guys who have been playing forever are there and helping me the best they can. My coach is great. These guys are going to become my brothers just like my football team. They are right there for me and I’m right there for them.”
The Cummings File
Hometown: Gouverneur
Parents: Shawn and Clara
Sisters: Grace, Mae
Other: Member of National Honor Society.
