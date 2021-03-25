DEXTER — After most of the Frontier League missed out on a soccer season last fall, Daniel Andrade and his General Brown teammates are happy to be playing again.
And winning feels good as well to Andrade and the Lions as they ushered in the start of Fall Season II on Thursday with a victory.
Andrade scored a pair of goals in the first half, both assisted by Eric Randall, to spark General Brown’s boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Carthage at Fisher Field.
Thursday marked the first soccer game played by a Frontier League team from Jefferson County in 513 days after the fall season was canceled last September because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really good, I don’t know how to explain it,” said Andrade, a junior forward. “It’s just fun, I’ve been looking forward to this for a while.”
Lucas Hernandez-Murillo and Izeigha Collins each scored a goal in the second half for the Lions.
“It just feels nice to be out here playing again,” said Hernandez-Murillo, a junior midfielder. “We didn’t play last year, so it’s nice to get this opportunity.”
Andrade tallied the first goal just one minute and 34 seconds, converting on a crossing pass across the goal area from Randall.
“Daniel is still learning the game, he didn’t play last year for us,” Lions coach Phil Jenner said. “So he’s still learning what we’re trying to do, but he’s got a nose for the net and that’s what you need in high school soccer.”
General Brown struck again in similar fashion in the 17th minute as Carthage sophomore goalie Alex Mono made the initial save on Randall, but Andrade fired the ball into the open net.
“Eric Randall is a quality soccer player, he plays in Syracuse and he’s been doing that for some time,” Jenner said. “He helps make the offense click, so Daniel can just roam around the net. (Midfielder) David (Jenner) distributes the ball to those guys so they can get up the field and make plays and it’s nice. David has that defensive mentality but he also knows he can support the offense.”
Carthage opened the scoring in the second half as freshman Zane Busch converted on a penalty kick, sending the ball into the left side of the net in the 59th minute.
But the Lions responded as Hernandez-Murillo broke in alone and scored unassisted in the 66th minute.
“I felt very good about it, it’s exciting,” Hernandez-Murillo said. “It feels good to be able to help the team out.”
“The kid is strong, so strong,” Phil Jenner said of Hernandez-Murillo. “That was a great effort on his part.”
Collins then completed the scoring on a penalty kick for the Lions, who earned the win after going unbeaten in the league at 12-0 in 2019.
“It’s nice to be able to come out and play strong like that as a team,” Andrade added.
“I think we played great, we have a few things to get better at,” Carthage coach Joe Mono said. “But a lot of new kids in new spots, most of our kids haven’t even played varsity and playing in a new system. We’ll be fine, we’ll be all right.”
Carthage played with only 12 players as several members are under quarantine.
“We’re doing OK, we’ve had a few setbacks,” Mono continued. “We’re missing about eight or nine kids right now and playing with 12 kids is tough. But they did a great job, they played hard.”
The Comets are slated to play eight games, including at home against Indian River at 5 today.
“Absolutely, more than anything, it’s about just getting the kids back out and playing,” Mono added.
General Brown is set to play nine games in their abbreviated season that ends April 24.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are learning the positions,” Phil Jenner added. “We’re dealing with injuries, we’ve only got a few subs right now, one of our starters wasn’t able to come to school today. But with high school sports, you have to deal with graduation and new players coming in and learning the system.”
