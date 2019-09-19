DEXTER — The General Brown boys soccer team continued its historic season on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Watertown in a Frontier League interdivisional game.
With the result, the Lions defeated the Cyclones for the first time in the 17-year history of the varsity boys soccer program.
Izeigha Collins and Nick Lennox each scored a goal for General Brown, which improves to 6-0-1 on the season, including 4-0 in the league.
“This was a shocker,” General Brown coach Phil Jenner said. “We’ve never been ahead of Watertown at halftime before and we’ve never beaten Watertown. So this is some accomplishment.”
Collins scored in the first half, with Eric Randall assisting, and Collins then assisted on Lennox’s goal in the 57th minute.
Freshman goalie Tucker Rosbrook made nine saves to record the shutout for the Lions.
“My three defenders — Robbie Hunter, Luke Romano and Zach Miller all played well, they never came out of the game,” said Jenner, who added General Brown had tied Watertown once in the Lions’ previous 16 seasons at the varsity level. “We shut out a very good Watertown team.”
Evan Richardson finished with five stops for Watertown (5-1-1, 3-1), which came into the game ranked No. 17 in the state in Class A.
LOWVILLE 7, CARTHAGE 3
Tate Smith scored three goals and assisted on another as the Red Raiders prevailed against the Comets in a division crossover game in Carthage.
Jonathon Lehmann tallied a pair of goals for Lowville (3-3, 2-2), and Sam Clark contributed a goal and an assist. Justin Zapalla chipped in with a goal and an assist.
Brecken Feldmann, Aidan Parker and Cole Gittins scored a goal each for Carthage (2-3-1, 1-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Josh Bliss scored a pair of goals — both assisted by Dalton Perry — as the Spartans blanked the Warriors in an interdivisional game in Philadelphia.
Goalie Evan Widrick made three saves to post the shutout for South Jefferson (3-3, 2-1).
Joe Raap finished with eight saves for Indian River (2-6, 0-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Max Hess scored three unanswered goals to spark the unbeaten Panthers past the Red Knights in an early-season showdown for first place in the “D” Division at LaFargeville.
Nate Hanson tallied the first two goals of the game for Belleville Henderson (6-0) and contributed an assist. Hess then followed with his three goals and Brayden Billman added a goal.
Goalie Jeremy McGrath made 10 saves for the Panthers.
Colin Miskimon made 10 saves for LaFargeville (4-2) and Ryan Pavlot scored.
BEAVER RIVER 4, COPENHAGEN 1
Zach Mast scored a pair of goals as the Beavers topped the Golden Knights in an interdivisional game at Beaver River.
Lincoln Becker and Andrew Walseman tallied a goal apiece for Beaver River (2-4, 1-4), which led 2-0 at halftime.
Keegan Morrow scored an unassisted goal for Copenhagen (2-5), and goalie Lukas Slate finished with 13 saves.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, LYME 2
Cameron Evans, Sam Arrigo and Cody Greene scored a goal each as the Falcons edged the Indians in a division crossover game in Turin.
Goalie Cory Millard made 10 saves to secure the win for South Lewis (5-2, 4-2).
Kyle Gaumes tallied a pair of goals — both on penalty kicks — for Lyme (3-2) and Riley O’Brien finished with six stops.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Jack Bashaw and Gabe Clement each scored a pair of goals — all in the second half — as the unbeaten Vikings broke open a close game to blank the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover match in Clayton.
Goalies Michael Grega (three saves) and Chase Grant (two saves) combined on the shutout for Thousand Islands (6-0, 5-0).
Joe Burrows made 13 stops for Alexandria (2-4).
SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 3, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Joey Magee, Noah Reff and Christopher Olson each scored a goal as the host Comets (1-4) defeated the Patriots (0-6) in a division crossover game.
