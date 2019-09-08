DEXTER — Nick Lennox scored a pair of goals in the first half to spark General Brown past Lowville, 4-2, on Saturday in a Frontier League “B” Division boys soccer game.
Vinny Sheen added a goal in the second half for General Brown (3-0 overall, 1-0 league) and teammate David Jenner scored on a penalty kick in the league opener for both teams.
Freshman goalie Tucker Rosbrook made six saves for the Lions, who are off to the best start in the 17 years of the program, according to coach Phil Jenner.
Devin Runner and Tate Smith each scored for Lowville (0-2) and goalie Gavin Cherry finished with 11 saves.
SOUTH LEWIS 5, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Matt Skorupa scored three goals to pace the Falcons to a “C” Division victory on the road against the Comets.
Sam Arrigo and Nate Wright scored a goal each for South Lewis (2-0, 1-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, BEAVER RIVER 1
Chase Brooks scored a pair of goals in the first half, both assisted by Gabe Clement, and the Vikings went on to defeat the Beavers in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Clement scored in the second half for Thousand Islands (2-0, 1-0) and goalie Michael Grega made seven saves.
Zach Mast scored for the Beavers (1-1, 0-1) and Lincoln Becker finished with 14 saves.
LYME 6, COPENHAGEN 0
Graham Rowland scored twice as the Indians blanked the Golden Knights (1-1) in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Kyle Gaumes added a goal and an assist for Lyme (1-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, ALEXANDRIA 0
Nathan Hanson tallied a goal and an assist for the Panthers in a “D” Division win over the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in Belleville.
Jeremy McGrath stopped four shots for Belleville Henderson (2-0).
LAFARGEVILLE 4, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Drew Eichorn’s two goals powered the Red Knights to a “D” Division victory over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Trenton Barnes collected a goal and an assist for LaFargeville (2-0).
Tyler Green scored for Sackets Harbor (0-2).
SALMON RIVER 2, HARRISVILLE 1 (OT)
Jared Showen scored with three minutes left in overtime as the Shamrocks edged the Pirates in the championship game of the Harrisville Kickoff tournament.
Tim Cook opened the scoring in the first half Salmon River (2-0).
Ryan Spencer netted a second-half goal for Harrisville (1-1).
CANTON 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Josh Bliss scored the lone goal of the game for the Spartans (1-2) in a nonleague loss to the Golden Bears (1-2) in Adams.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, HAMMOND 3
Macy Shultz scored three goals and assisted on another as the Spartans defeated the Red Devils in the championship game of the Harrisville Tournament.
Jackie Piddock scored a pair of goals for the Spartans (3-0) and Alysse Perry and Mia Buckinghan each contributed a goal and an assist.
GENERAL BROWN 4, HARRISVILLE 0
Maddy Dillenback scored a pair of goals as the Lions blanked the Pirates in the consolation game of the Harrisville Tournament.
Julia Cean and Karsyn Fields also scored for General Brown (2-1).
On Friday, Dillenback and Emma Kittle each scored a goal for the Lions in a 7-2 loss to Hammond in the opening round of the Harrisville Tournament.
IMMACULATE HEART 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
Kate O’Neil scored two goals and added an assist as the Cavaliers downed the Indians in the Hall of Fame tournament at Niskayuna.
Miranda Bearup and Kaily Montgomery each added a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (1-1), which plays Canajoharie at 10:15 a.m. today in the title game.
LAKE GEORGE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Katie O’Donnell scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead Section 2’s Lake George past St. Lawrence in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Marissa McLean scored twice for the Larries (0-2-1) and Mackenzie Moreau added the other goal.
